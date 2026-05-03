World Press Freedom Day 2026: Celebrating Journalism Under Siege A West African Perspective

A Day Born from African Voices

World Press Freedom Day, marked every May 3rd, is a United Nations observance dedicated to the fundamental principles of press freedom. First proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993, the day traces its origins to the Windhoek Declaration, adopted by African journalists in 1991, calling for a free, independent, and pluralistic press. (IPS News) The fact that this global celebration has African roots makes this year's reckoning with the continent's press freedom crisis all the more poignant.

In 2026, World Press Freedom Day is observed under the theme: "Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security." The global conference is being held on May 4th and 5th in Lusaka, Zambia, co-hosted by UNESCO and the Government of Zambia. (IPS News)

The Global Picture: A Deteriorating Landscape

Recent global assessments indicate a significant decline in press freedom. UNESCO's World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development Report (2022–2025) notes the steepest deterioration of press freedom since 2012, while the 2025 World Press Freedom Index classified the global state of press freedom as a "difficult situation" for the first time. Over four billion people now live in countries where journalism faces severe constraints. (Mfwa)

West Africa: A Region Under Pressure

From January 2024 to December 2025, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) recorded approximately 214 press freedom violations across West Africa. These violations span arrests and arbitrary detentions, physical attacks, intimidation, media suspensions, internet and broadcast shutdowns, acts of judicial harassment, and enforced disappearances. (Mfwa)

Eleven of sixteen West African countries recorded declines in press freedom rankings in 2025. Persistent insecurity, military takeovers, authoritarian regimes, and insurgencies have created a hostile environment for independent journalism. Journalists across the region face arrests, intimidation, physical attacks, and in extreme cases, enforced disappearance or death. (Mfwa)

The Sahel Crisis: Journalism at Gunpoint

The most alarming situation is in the Sahel, where military juntas have turned journalists into targets.

The situation is particularly grave in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where military authorities have intensified repression through media suppression, abductions, and forced conscription of journalists. (Mfwa)

In Burkina Faso, journalists are being conscripted into the military a tactic described as setting the stage for the erosion of press freedom across the wider Sahel region. On March 24, 2025, Guezouma Sanogo, president of the Burkina Faso Journalists Association, was abducted by plainclothes intelligence officers just three days after holding a press conference to call for an end to repressive treatment of journalists. (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

Following military coups, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso established the Alliance of Sahel States to fight security threats from jihadist militants, while also ramping up media restrictions. They have suspended and banned several French media outlets, and arrested and forcibly conscripted journalists in recent years. (Committee to Protect Journalists)

In a stark recent example, Malian journalist Youssouf Sissoko was sentenced in March 2026 to two years in prison and fined 1 million West African francs for publishing a commentary criticizing Niger's president. The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the sentence as an escalation in the Malian government's hostility towards independent voices. (Committee to Protect Journalists)

Beyond the Sahel: Democratic States Are Not Immune

Beyond the Sahel, journalists in other military-led states such as Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, and even in democratic contexts, continue to face harassment and intimidation, leading to self-censorship, attrition within the profession, and exile. (Mfwa)

In Senegal, news commentator Abdou Nguer was arrested in February 2026 for challenging a public prosecutor's statement on the cause of a student's death a move the Committee to Protect Journalists said sent an intimidating message to journalists covering legal proceedings of public interest. (Committee to Protect Journalists)

A Bright Spot: The Gambia's Progress

Not all the news from the region is grim. The Gambia rose to 46th globally in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, an improvement from 58th in 2025, placing the country 8th in Africa. The government linked the country's improved performance to a series of reforms introduced following the democratic transition in 2017. (Voiceoutdigital)

Developments: What Is Being Done

The MFWA has trained journalists on peace journalism and conflict-sensitive reporting, reaching millions with content that promotes tolerance, informed discourse, and democratic stability. In Ghana, a nationwide project to promote peaceful elections led to the establishment of the Ghana Fact-Checking Coalition and the Media Situation Room a coordinated platform that improved information integrity during the December 2024 general elections. (Mfwa)

At the global level, the 2026 World Press Freedom Day conference aims to move beyond diagnosis toward coordinated action, aligning journalism, technology including AI, and human rights actors around practical ways to strengthen information ecosystems for the future. (UNESCO)

The Call to Action

The MFWA is calling on governments to uphold their constitutional and international obligations by condemning attacks on journalists, prosecuting perpetrators, repealing repressive laws, and releasing arbitrarily detained media practitioners. The military and transitional authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau are specifically urged to immediately release detained journalists and lift restrictions on independent media. (Mfwa)

As the world marks this day, the message from West Africa is clear: a free press is not a luxury. A peaceful future cannot be realized without a free press protecting press freedom is not optional; it is essential to building just, secure, and peaceful societies. (Mfwa)

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

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