When business leaders face challenges, they typically respond by innovating and adapting. In Ghana, however, the rhythm seems different — even at the highest levels of leadership.

President John Dramani Mahama owns a 50‑hectare cocoa farm. Publicly, he has expressed solidarity with Ghanaian cocoa farmers over the recent drop in cocoa prices. Meanwhile, in Germany, chocolate products have fallen by as much as fifteen per cent for consumers.

On the international market, organic cocoa beans continue to attract significantly higher prices than Ghana’s conventional produce. Vanilla — particularly high‑quality Bourbon vanilla — now costs more per kilogram than silver. Agronomists note that vanilla and cocoa trees can grow in symbiosis, exchanging nutrients through their root systems and improving the quality of both crops.

Yet neither President Mahama nor Cocobod CEO Dr. Randy Abbey has urged Ghanaian cocoa farmers to rethink or modernize their business models. At a time when global markets reward innovation, Ghana’s cocoa sector appears stuck in an outdated structure that leaves farmers vulnerable to every price fluctuation.