Ten Reasons Why Shattawale Can Become An MP

Few weeks ago,Charles Nii Armah aka Shattawale,during a radio interview on Asempa, expressed his willingness to serve the people of Ablekuma South if the confidence reposed in him by the constituents is sustained.

Being an artiste with a long reach and immense talkability,his comment stirred up emotions and created mixed reactions.

I was instantly reminded of one of my favourite quotes by William Shakespeare thus "Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them" .

With that said,Shattawale's trajectory from being an underdog and a higly underrated artiste to a global icon makes this a breakable glass ceiling.I believe he has reached a point where he understands that his destiny is in his hands.

The Mathew Effect suggest the rich get richer and the successful get more successful.I agree success breeds success and Shattawale is on his uninterrupted winning streak.

This is also achievable,especially if it is backed by the right reasons.

Apart from the constitutional requirements in Article 94,which I believe he can meet,I wish to share 10 reasons why Shattawale can become an MP.

1. Charismatic Authority

Shatta is magnetic,commands attention without effort,emotionally engaging and has a soft power to influence people without force.This is a super power.The kryptonite that many politicians and MP's need but are not endowed with.This places him a step ahead.Shatta's success in music could create a halo effect.People who admire him may tend to believe he would perform sterlingly as an MP and give him their votes

2. Mass Appeal and Celebrity Influence

He is a big celeb with the ability to dominate culture.He speaks the language of the masses and they connect with him.He can influence how people dress and of cause he can get them to vote.His parasocial relationship with the masses, making them feel connected especially those on the street is an influence transferable to the political landscape.He has a unique mass mobilization ability.This has the potential for favorable results.

3. Strong Brand and Visibility

Shattawale's brand has been tried and tested.He has a resilient brand that has soared irrespective of a major mainstream media blacklist.He has faced backlash and managed very controversial issues over the years.He has a thick skin and has developed the ability to comeback from every set back and control narratives.He has the grit and stamina that is required to swim with sharks in the political game.

He has built from the bottom up,one of the largest following across social media with undiluted influence.His engagements are genuine and his influence is not mere talk.He is known nationwide and this could result in lower campaign cost.The media may have to cover him for free because he creates the traffic they need.However,other politicians may have to survive on a large budget for campaign.He is a step ahead.

4. Communication Skills

He has a way of of communicating well with ordinary people.By being raw and upfront,he gets his message comprehended by his target.This could be exploited for political gain.

5.He has Deep Pockets

Shatta has evolved into one of the highest earning artistes on the continent and may have deeper pockets than mainstream politicians to fund his campaign.His popularity makes it plausible to find sponsors for hia campaign.He has good numbers and with the right team and budget,he is unstoppable.

6. Friends in the Corridors of Power

Shatta has earned himself deep political connections.Leveraging on the popularity of the NDC now may be beneficial to him.However,he may also toe the line of "A Plus" as an independent candidate.

7. Many Succesful Crossovers

From Jesse Ventura,a wrestler who became a governor of Minnesota,the very man that has inspired Trump and where he leaent so much from.Ukranian President Zelensky,who was comedian,Arnold Schwazenegger,a n actor who became the Goveenor of Carlifornia,George Weah,a former soccee star,President Ronald Reagan,a former Hollwood actor.There are many living examples in Ghana,showing that a successful crossover is achievable.

8. Ability to Cut the Excesses

Shattawale has a strong will power and may be able to stop excesses that may dent his image and potential political career.He has the ability to manage his outburst online,his verbal abuses,association with certain individuals that may bring his character into question and volunteering of information that may be launchpad for attacks against his dreams.

9. Ability to Read Voraciously and Master the Art of Communication

Shatta is an autodidact ans intelligent and smart learner.As he needs the Elite as much as the masses,he must learn to communicate better with the middle class and elite.He has the ability to improve this and neutralise the advantage the refjned politician has over him.

Like the saying goes,all leaders are readers,Shatta must read more to master the art of politics,get more depth and insight about issue across board.His song titled "Richest man in babylon" gave me the impression he reads a lot.However,he must read more and vastly on Political Strategy and Power,Laws(Read the Ghanaian Constitution),Economics,Development,Communication,Emotional Intelligence,Governance and Public Administration.I believe this is something Charles Nii Armah can do in readiness for the next level.I recommend he reads "The Prince" by Niccolo Machiavelli for a start.

10. Burying Content and Taking down Content

He has the ability and resources to take down or bury as many videos and audios that may be used against his campaign.He has time to also prepare a defence when such issues come up.Shatta can intentionally pay experts to bury any content that would be a disadvantage to his campaign.

I believe he has the potential and the grit for the terrain.I believe he can achieve this if he sets his mind to it.