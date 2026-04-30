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NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust

  Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Crime & Punishment NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust
THU, 30 APR 2026

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted a 40-foot trailer carrying about 5 million tablets of Tapentadol 250mg in a major anti-drug operation.

The consignment, which was reportedly headed for the Niger Republic, was seized through an intelligence-led operation. Authorities describe the interception as one of the most significant pharmaceutical drug busts in recent times, raising concerns about the scale of illicit drug trafficking across West Africa.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shipment and are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

NACOC officials say the individuals are believed to be part of a wider trafficking network involved in moving controlled substances across borders. The identities of the suspects have not yet been made public, but the Commission says more arrests are expected as investigations continue.

Tapentadol, a potent opioid used for pain management, is strictly regulated due to its high risk of abuse and dependency.

NACOC has reiterated its commitment to strengthening surveillance and enforcement efforts to curb the trafficking of dangerous drugs. The Commission is also working with international partners to trace the origin and intended distribution channels of the seized consignment as efforts continue to dismantle the network behind the operation.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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