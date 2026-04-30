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Thu, 30 Apr 2026 Headlines

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition

  Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, remains in custody after his legal team reportedly struggled to meet the conditions for his release.

The 76-year-old's arrest followed a raid on his Kumasi residence as part of investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) into alleged breaches of public financial management procedures during his time at GIHOC Distilleries.

Although bail has been granted, he has not yet been released due to the stringent conditions attached.

According to his spokesperson, Paul Yandoh, the bail bond was set at 55 million Ghana cedis.

“As of last night, he was given a bail bond of 55 million Ghana cedis before he can be released from custody. I don’t have such an amount to come and bail him,” he said.

He added that efforts to meet the bail requirements have so far been unsuccessful, explaining that the legal team has been unable to locate assets sufficient to satisfy the stated amount.

“The lawyers cannot find assets that can amount to that amount… so he is still in custody,” he stated.

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Comments

Osei Kofi | 4/30/2026 4:03:55 PM

His son is married to a daughter of the High priest of kleptomaniacs, NADAA, to whom this kind of money is a drop of piss in the ocean. Let Kofi Jumah not play any tricks on us or else he will be grimacing all the way to Nsawam in the Black Maria.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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