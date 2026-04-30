Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons in the Oti Region for allegedly possessing a firearm and a large cache of ammunition without lawful authority.

The suspects, identified as Richard Kpimbi, 27, and Latif Adam, 20, were picked up by the Nkwanta Municipal Police Command during an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday, April 29.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the law enforcement agency said said the two were intercepted at the Brewaniase barrier while travelling in a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GW 9927-13.

“A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed one (1) Adler pump-action gun, seven thousand (7,000) AAA cartridges, three thousand (3,000) BB cartridges and one thousand one hundred and twenty-four (1,124) live rounds of AK-47 ammunition concealed in plastic sacks and boxes under tarpaulins,” the statement read in part.

According to the Police, the suspects are currently in custody and assisting with investigations, while the retrieved items have been secured as exhibits.

“The suspects are in Police custody assisting with ongoing investigations. All exhibits retrieved have been retained for further action,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the service has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining safety and urged citizens to volunteer credible information to support crime-fighting efforts.