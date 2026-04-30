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Thu, 30 Apr 2026 Politics

We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

  Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua ZaatoPolitical Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato, has questioned the gap between expectations surrounding the Energy Sector Levy (ESL) and the current state of power supply challenges.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, monitored by MyNewsGh, he said the levy was originally presented to Ghanaians as a solution to persistent power outages.

He referenced earlier assurances that the levy would help resolve energy sector challenges, including debt and supply constraints.

“When the deal was passed, it was presented to Ghanaians as a magical solution to DUMSOR,” he fumed.

However, he noted that despite the collection of the levy over time, power challenges persistNow we are asking, what exactly has been solved in the energy sector after collecting this money?” he questioned.

Dr Zaato said energy sector problems span production, transmission, distribution, and financial constraints, but stressed that clarity is needed on how the levy has been applied.

He also referenced earlier explanations that linked power disruptions to infrastructure incidents such as the Akosombo fire, noting that multiple explanations have been given over time.

-mynewsgh

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