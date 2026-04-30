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Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over dumsor

  Thu, 30 Apr 2026
NPP Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato
THU, 30 APR 2026
Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato, has raised concerns about narratives surrounding electricity stability, calling for greater clarity on discussions about dumsor under the current administration.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, monitored by MyNewsGh, Dr Zaato referenced ongoing arguments about investment levels in the energy sector while pointing to periods of relative stability during the era of the New Patriotic Party.

He questioned how the country was able to maintain stable electricity supply for several years if, as some claims suggest, major investments were limited.

“So last year, and during the previous government, we were able to keep the lights on for about eight or nine years. Was it magic or witchcraft?” he asked.

Dr Zaato noted that public discourse on energy often features competing claims about investment and system performance, but stressed that the lived experiences of citizens remain a crucial benchmark.

“If there was no major investment, but the lights were on, what exactly explains it?” he added during the discussion.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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