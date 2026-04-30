ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDPC drives national development plan after nationwide consultations

By Deborah Narkie Nartey, ISD II Contributor
Social News NDPC drives national development plan after nationwide consultations
THU, 30 APR 2026

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has begun laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and unified national development strategy, following extensive consultations across all 16 regions of Ghana.

At a media briefing held in Accra on Wednesday, the Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, shared key findings from a nationwide stakeholder engagement to gather input on development priorities.

According to her, many communities expressed concerns over persistent infrastructure gaps, overlapping policy frameworks, and perceived inequalities in how resources are distributed.

These challenges have contributed to a growing sense of unfairness among citizens, reinforcing the need for a coordinated and inclusive national approach.

In response, the NDPC has made efforts to develop a Consolidated National Development Plan anchored on a broad national consensus.

The initiative forms part of the government’s Resetting Ghana Agenda and seeks to harmonise development efforts across all levels of governance.

Dr Amoah explained that the Commission has actively engaged district, municipal and metropolitan assemblies, as well as traditional leaders and regional stakeholders, to ensure that local priorities are reflected in the national framework.

She highlighted several recurring issues identified during the consultations, including weak agricultural value chains, rising youth unemployment, and increasing climate vulnerability.

These concerns will be integrated into five key development pillars: economic development; social development; governance and institutional development; environmental, infrastructure and spatial development; and international relations.

Dr Amoah also emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between local government authorities and traditional leaders, improving monitoring and evaluation systems, and establishing binding long-term policies to address the problem of policy discontinuity.

The NDPC’s ongoing efforts signal a renewed commitment to building a more equitable and sustainable development path for Ghana.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm

2 hours ago

Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways

5 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

5 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

5 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

5 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

6 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

6 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

6 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line