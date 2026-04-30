NDPC drives national development plan after nationwide consultations

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has begun laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and unified national development strategy, following extensive consultations across all 16 regions of Ghana.

At a media briefing held in Accra on Wednesday, the Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, shared key findings from a nationwide stakeholder engagement to gather input on development priorities.

According to her, many communities expressed concerns over persistent infrastructure gaps, overlapping policy frameworks, and perceived inequalities in how resources are distributed.

These challenges have contributed to a growing sense of unfairness among citizens, reinforcing the need for a coordinated and inclusive national approach.

In response, the NDPC has made efforts to develop a Consolidated National Development Plan anchored on a broad national consensus.

The initiative forms part of the government’s Resetting Ghana Agenda and seeks to harmonise development efforts across all levels of governance.

Dr Amoah explained that the Commission has actively engaged district, municipal and metropolitan assemblies, as well as traditional leaders and regional stakeholders, to ensure that local priorities are reflected in the national framework.

She highlighted several recurring issues identified during the consultations, including weak agricultural value chains, rising youth unemployment, and increasing climate vulnerability.

These concerns will be integrated into five key development pillars: economic development; social development; governance and institutional development; environmental, infrastructure and spatial development; and international relations.

Dr Amoah also emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between local government authorities and traditional leaders, improving monitoring and evaluation systems, and establishing binding long-term policies to address the problem of policy discontinuity.

The NDPC’s ongoing efforts signal a renewed commitment to building a more equitable and sustainable development path for Ghana.