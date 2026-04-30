Nigerian Youths and the need for mentorship

The Nigerian street hums with a restless music. It is the sound of youth without compass, motion without map. Nearly 70% of Nigeria’s population is under 30, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. A nation so young should be a furnace of invention. Yet, too often, it feels like a crowded waiting room where dreams pace the floor and knock on doors that never quite open.

Something vital is missing. Not talent. Not hunger. Not even opportunity in its raw, scattered form. What is missing is guidance, that quiet architecture of growth called mentorship.

History does not whisper here; it speaks plainly. In post-war Japan, structured mentorship within corporations became a silent engine behind its economic miracle. In the United States, the rise of Silicon Valley was not merely about capital but about seasoned minds shaping restless ones. Think of Steve Jobs learning from Robert Noyce. A chain of influence. A relay of wisdom. Fire passed, not stolen. Nigeria, by contrast, has left too many of its young to wander through trial and error, as if pain were the only curriculum worth trusting.

It has been written in Outliers that “no one, not even a genius, ever makes it alone.” The myth of the self-made man is seductive, but it is also a lie polished by pride. Behind every visible success, there is usually an invisible guide. A teacher who corrected a thought. A mentor who whispered, “not this way, try again.”

Where are those voices in Nigeria today?

Walk through the universities. Degrees are being minted in thousands, yet direction is in short supply. A graduate steps out, certificate in hand, but the road ahead is fog. Unemployment hovers around 33% in recent estimates, and youth unemployment bites even deeper. It is not merely a crisis of jobs. It is a crisis of navigation.

Mentorship would not solve everything, but it would change the rhythm of failure. It would turn blind wandering into deliberate movement.

There is an old Yoruba saying: “Agba kii wa lọja, ki ori ọmọ tuntun wọ.” An elder cannot be in the marketplace while a child’s head remains crooked. The tragedy is not that Nigeria lacks elders. It is that the bridge between elders and youth has been quietly broken. Some of those elders have retreated into comfort, guarding their knowledge like a private estate. Others are willing but disconnected, unsure how to reach a generation raised in the flicker of screens and the urgency of now. Meanwhile, the youth, brilliant yet bruised, often mistake visibility for value, chasing virality instead of mastery. Mentorship restores proportion. It slows the rush. It says, “before you run, learn how to walk without falling.”

Consider the informal sectors. In markets, apprenticeships still thrive. A young trader learns under a master, observing, failing, rising again. It is messy, human, effective. Now imagine such intentional guidance scaled into technology, governance, medicine, and enterprise. Imagine a Nigeria where a young doctor is not only trained in anatomy but in ethics and resilience by a seasoned physician. Where a budding entrepreneur is not left alone with YouTube tutorials but shaped by someone who has bled in the arena of business.

The cost of not doing this is already being paid. It is seen in the migration wave, the “Japa” phenomenon, where thousands of young Nigerians leave not only for better pay but for structured growth systems abroad. It is felt in the quiet despair of graduates who begin to doubt their own worth. It is heard in the brittle laughter of a generation that has learned to mask uncertainty with humour.Mentorship is not charity. It is strategy. In The Wealth of Nations, the division of labour was described as a driver of productivity. Mentorship is its moral companion. It is the division of wisdom. It ensures that knowledge is not buried with one generation but multiplied in the next.

What then must be done?

Institutions must formalise mentorship, not as a decorative programme but as a measurable priority. Companies should tie leadership performance to how many young professionals they actively develop. Universities should pair students with industry mentors long before graduation. Religious and community organisations, powerful in Nigeria’s social fabric, should become corridors of guidance, not just places of gathering. And the youth themselves must be willing to be mentored. Pride is a quiet thief. It convinces a young mind that asking for direction is weakness. Yet, even the sharpest blade was once shaped by fire and hammer.

There is a haunting line often attributed to African wisdom: “When an old man dies, a library burns.” Nigeria cannot afford such fires any longer. Too many libraries have already turned to ash without passing on their pages. So one must ask, almost in a whisper that grows into a demand: what becomes of a nation where the young are many, but the guided are few?

The answer is already being written in fragments across the country. But it is not too late to revise the script.

Ogbeiwi is a medical doctor and life coach.

IG: @justanigerianman