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Foreign Affairs Minister calls for return of looted artefacts after UN slavery resolution

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
General News Foreign Affairs Minister calls for return of looted artefacts after UN slavery resolution
THU, 30 APR 2026

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has renewed calls for the return of cultural artefacts taken from Africa, following the adoption of a United Nations resolution on the trafficking of enslaved Africans.

Speaking on Wednesday at a briefing with members of the Diplomatic Corps in Accra, the Minister said restitution of cultural property must be part of the global response to historical injustice.

“The return of stolen heritage is integral to restoring historical dignity and repairing cultural memory,” he said.

He explained that the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly recognises the need for countries and institutions to return artefacts, manuscripts and other items of historical and spiritual value to their places of origin.

“This is not about generosity, it is about justice and correcting historical wrongs,” he added.

The Minister commended recent legislative action in the United States that allows for the recovery of looted artefacts, drawing a parallel with Africa’s call for restitution.

He said they noted that a similar principle has been applied elsewhere and that it reinforces the argument that cultural property taken under unjust conditions must be returned.

Mr Ablakwa told diplomats that the issue of restitution will feature prominently in Ghana’s upcoming high-level consultative conference scheduled for June in Accra.

“We will have a dedicated panel to examine restitution in detail, this will include practical steps, legal pathways and cooperation among states,” he noted.

According to him, returning cultural artefacts goes beyond symbolic gestures and contributes to rebuilding identity and preserving history.

He said that when heritage is taken, it disrupts a people’s connection to their past and that restoring it helps reclaim that narrative.

The Minister urged countries to engage constructively on the matter, stressing that dialogue remains the preferred approach.

“We are ready to work with all partners in good faith,” he said. “This process should bring us together, not divide us.”

The Minister added that Ghana will continue to advocate for restitution within the broader conversation on reparatory justice, following the adoption of the UN resolution.

He said that they now have a global platform to address these issues and that what is required is commitment and cooperation to see them through.

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