Hot liquid burns top cause of child injuries at Greater Accra Regional Hospital

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has identified hot liquid burns as the leading cause of injuries among children receiving care, according to its Medical Director, Dr Leslie Issa Adam Zakaria.

He disclosed this at the launch of the Child Health and Safety Organisation in Accra, noting that a significant number of cases handled at the hospital’s emergency and burns units involve children coming into contact with hot water at home. These incidents range from children falling into containers of hot water in kitchens to being splashed during cooking or bathing.

Beyond burns, the hospital also treats children who fall from elevated surfaces, are hit by motorbikes while crossing the street, or ingest harmful substances such as caustic soda and acids after mistaking them for drinks. Additional cases include children falling into uncovered gutters.

Dr Adam Zakaria explained that many of these injuries are preventable and often result from lapses in safety practices at home and within communities. He stressed that simple precautions such as keeping hot liquids out of children’s reach, properly storing hazardous substances, and ensuring close supervision can significantly reduce the risk.

Founder of the Child Health and Safety Organisation, Samuel Frimpong, said the initiative was inspired by a personal experience after his child suffered severe burns at home. He recalled encountering several children with similar injuries during their hospital stay, some of which were fatal, underscoring the seriousness of the problem.

He said the organisation aims to prioritise prevention through research, public education, advocacy, and partnerships. It also uses storytelling and child-friendly approaches to help children understand safety and recognise potential dangers.

Dr Adam Zakaria added that reducing such incidents will require sustained public education and stronger collaboration between healthcare providers, communities, and organisations committed to child safety.