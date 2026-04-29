The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warranto on OSP power strip

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has raised concerns about the jurisdiction of the High Court in a quo warranto application decided on April 15, 2026.

In his open letter, he argued that the originating motion did not establish the court’s authority to hear the case.

“The application does not disclose jurisdiction for the court to entertain it,” he wrote.

He stated that the issue was not corrected during the proceedings.

“The originating application was never amended to cure the defect,” Martin Amidu said.

According to him, this raises questions about the validity of the ruling delivered by Justice John Nyadu.

“When you add the lack of jurisdiction to the conduct of the court, concerns naturally arise,” he noted.

Martin Amidu said the situation highlights the need for adherence to established legal standards.

“Judicial discretion must be exercised within defined principles and procedures,” he added.