ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

  Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Politics Ekua Amoakoh
WED, 29 APR 2026 1
Ekua Amoakoh

Deputy Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ekua Amoakoh, has reacted to the fire outbreak at the Akosombo Power Control Centre.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show, she said the incident has created significant operational challenges that should remain the priority of the government instead of focusing on ‘settings.’

“We really are interested in the energy sector,” she said, referencing public concern over the disruption.

The fire at the Akosombo facility affected transmission capacity and triggered widespread outages across parts of the country, after which engineers worked on it to restore power.

Ekua Amoakoh argued that discussions around administrative changes within the sector risk diverting attention from the technical recovery process.

“These settings really are just distracting from the main problem,” she said.

She added that the focus should remain on restoring stable power supply rather than interpreting leadership movements as punitive actions.

“It means you are not spending time on the main problem,” she stated.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Akoto | 4/29/2026 10:08:49 PM

These are some of the reasons many consider Mahama a weak president or too humble. He needs to put those who run the ECG into bankruptcy, responsible for the huge debt of 1.2 billion and the stealing of the ECG containers, on trial. This is to be done for the NPP thieves to know the crimes they have committed; otherwise, destitutes like Akua Amoakoh will keep on barking like a dog. Many are getting impatient with the president today.

Comments1
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

3 hours ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

3 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

3 hours ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

4 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku Power outages: “Our weather is the reason our lights go off” – NPP’s Kojo Nsafoa...

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

4 hours ago

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah detained by EOCO over financia...

5 hours ago

Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority

5 hours ago

A file photo Noise pollution can cause cardiovascular diseases — EPA urges reduced exposure

5 hours ago

Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line