Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

Deputy Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ekua Amoakoh, has reacted to the fire outbreak at the Akosombo Power Control Centre.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show, she said the incident has created significant operational challenges that should remain the priority of the government instead of focusing on ‘settings.’

“We really are interested in the energy sector,” she said, referencing public concern over the disruption.

The fire at the Akosombo facility affected transmission capacity and triggered widespread outages across parts of the country, after which engineers worked on it to restore power.

Ekua Amoakoh argued that discussions around administrative changes within the sector risk diverting attention from the technical recovery process.

“These settings really are just distracting from the main problem,” she said.

She added that the focus should remain on restoring stable power supply rather than interpreting leadership movements as punitive actions.

“It means you are not spending time on the main problem,” she stated.