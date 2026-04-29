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Wed, 29 Apr 2026 Headlines

“I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

  Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Kojo Nsafoa PokuKojo Nsafoa Poku

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kojo Nsafoa Poku, says he will not attribute the current power outages to President John Dramani Mahama, distancing himself from the approach he says the governing NDC once adopted.

Speaking to Moro Awudu on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on April 29, Mr Poku said he would avoid what he described as unproductive political commentary on the issue.

“I will not blame John Dramani Mahama for this because I know why the lights are going off,” he stated.

He criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its conduct while in opposition, arguing that it set a poor precedent.

“How the NDC conducted itself in opposition is how not to be in opposition,” he said.

Mr Poku added that he would not mirror that approach now that the NDC is in government.

“I don’t think that I would want to do what the NDC did in opposition… so that people in four or five years will come and play it back,” he explained.

He emphasised that the Energy Minister, John Jinapor, now speaks for the entire country and should be treated as such.

“The politics are over. John Jinapor is the Minister… so if he speaks, he speaks for all of us,” he noted.

Despite his stance, Mr Poku acknowledged that outages did occur under the previous NPP administration.

“Light was going off in the NPP time. This is true,” he admitted.

However, he insisted that understanding the root causes of the current outages is more important than assigning political blame.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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