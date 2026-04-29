ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

  Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Headlines President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves
WED, 29 APR 2026
President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves and to assure residents that support is on the way.

In a brief engagement with residents, he said both immediate relief and long term solutions were being considered to protect vulnerable communities along the coast.

Mr Mahama explained that Fuveme falls under the West Africa Coastal Areas Management Program, a 150-million-dollar initiative backed by the World Bank to tackle coastal erosion and tidal wave impacts across the region.

He said the project is currently at the design stage but will soon move into implementation. Plans include the construction of sea defence systems, groynes and the restoration of coastal ecosystems through the planting of coconut trees and mangroves.

While those longer term measures are prepared, the government is also looking at immediate steps to reduce the impact of the waves. These include dredging the estuary to ease pressure and prevent further destruction.

Residents in the area have been dealing with repeated tidal wave incidents that have damaged homes and displaced families, raising urgent concerns about safety and long term protection.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

1 hour ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

1 hour ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

1 hour ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

2 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku Power outages: “Our weather is the reason our lights go off” – NPP’s Kojo Nsafoa...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

2 hours ago

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah detained by EOCO over financia...

3 hours ago

Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority

3 hours ago

A file photo Noise pollution can cause cardiovascular diseases — EPA urges reduced exposure

3 hours ago

Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line