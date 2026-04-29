V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves and to assure residents that support is on the way.

In a brief engagement with residents, he said both immediate relief and long term solutions were being considered to protect vulnerable communities along the coast.

Mr Mahama explained that Fuveme falls under the West Africa Coastal Areas Management Program, a 150-million-dollar initiative backed by the World Bank to tackle coastal erosion and tidal wave impacts across the region.

He said the project is currently at the design stage but will soon move into implementation. Plans include the construction of sea defence systems, groynes and the restoration of coastal ecosystems through the planting of coconut trees and mangroves.

While those longer term measures are prepared, the government is also looking at immediate steps to reduce the impact of the waves. These include dredging the estuary to ease pressure and prevent further destruction.

Residents in the area have been dealing with repeated tidal wave incidents that have damaged homes and displaced families, raising urgent concerns about safety and long term protection.