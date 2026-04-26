Today, the entire world is starving for FDI. Every nation, every city, every province has rolled out red carpets, opened special economic zones, offered massive tax holidays, and waved national flags at the same familiar crowd: The data-center giants, the AI hardware players, the big-tech platforms, and the unicorn tech companies.

From the United States to Singapore, from Ireland to Vietnam, from Saudi Arabia to India, the global FDI hunger games have become a fierce competition in which governments compete against each other with ever-larger incentive packages, desperate to land the next shiny technology project that promises to transform their economies.

Yet the uncomfortable truth remains: these much-celebrated technology giants represent only a tiny fraction of real grassroots economic power, while the real engines of lasting prosperity, the unknown entrepreneurs who turn unimaginable problems into global giants- continue to be ignored in this global beauty contest for FDI.

The Birth of Giants: Where do gigantic global enterprises come from? Not from some chicken farm, sausage factory, robotic AI-centric process, or magical potion.

Fact: Each and every global enterprise, throughout the millennium, has always started out as a small, unknown experiment, by some unknown person, in search of an unexplainable solution to an unimaginable problem, evolving into an SME in some unknown geography. Properly and diligently fed, not necessarily on funding but on raw entrepreneurial mysticism, and this is what enabled them to grow from a tiny tadpole into a Godzilla-sized global giant, creating massive global grassroots prosperity.

The Forgotten SME Oceans: Check out each major country and study where they ended up with their own natural, locally born 100 or 1,000 such global players, plus how and when they fertilized millions of SMEs so some will grow into global giants. This is Economic 101; no Nobel Prize in Economics is required.

The Shift in Thinking: A study of 100 top global enterprises is essential to obtain the factual information missing from the current economic recovery efforts across the free world. Rather, such evolutions are seen as a camouflaged notion of the economic theorems and monetary supply, or the rise of hedge-funding, as making waves of growth while ignoring root causes and today's visible failures, where towering debt is declared as great success. Fish farming is not millions of people fishing in the ocean, but rather, it is an organized, qualified effort to create wealth from knowing how to grow fish on a large scale for trade.

Over the last few decades, China was not found in any top indices, Western economies abandoned SMEs, dropped manufacturing, and crushed entrepreneurialism, but why?

Economic fundamentalism: SMEs become oceans where talents’ energies combine, and highly motivated entrepreneurial mysticisms drive these tidal oceans into ever-growing, constantly disrupting, constantly innovating grassroots prosperity foundations, where such tiny, unknown enterprises become medium-sized and later, gigantic enterprises.

The University Trap: No university or academic institution can either train and teach and create such SME oceans because their entrepreneurial rhetoric is similar to the economic intellectualism, all driven by ‘explicit knowledge’ as written, measurable exercises to create masses of students without entrepreneurial skills, as they are in exclusive ‘tacit knowledge’, unwritten, each unique, each mystic and unexplainable. Entrepreneurialism is not a handbook for practicing and memorizing motivational rhetoric. A close study of 100 earth-shattering and life-altering entrepreneurial ventures reveals that each is a novella of its own, defined by its unique mystique. This is where the university’s failures are hidden in their job seekers’ risk-averse mindsets.

As Survival Humankind was Gifted: Amongst all the great talents, the bearers of the entrepreneurial mystique, so widely spread out at very small villages, towns, and cities across the globe, and even without formal education, they are gifted, instinctively driven by unknown forces to find unexplainable solutions for unimaginable problems and provide humankind with food, shelter, and protection. This is how humankind has persistently survived after global catastrophes.

Question One: The Mindset Audit: Every nation must evaluate, audit, and determine the entrepreneurial national talents, often hidden, rejected as crazy idea holders, abandoned for always looking for funding. Economic intellectualism in the West has never recognized, in its mathematical terms, the Entrepreneurial Mysticism as a key driver of economic growth; they visibly reject entrepreneurialism and are deeply frightened of mysticism, as their schooling in numerical evolution prohibits engaging with fluid, undefined ideas, which are not clear and rigid like 2+2=4. Mindset hypothesis will save western economic intellectualism

The universal mindset divide in commerce splits minds into job seekers who build careers and job creators’ mindsets, which create, develop, and lead such enterprises in the first place. Both mindsets, when combined, create economic magic.

Calling Cabinets of over 100 Free Nations: Why 99% of the economic development teams are ‘job seeker mindsets’ while mandated to create new jobs, new enterprises. They have never created a single SME, hired, or paid payroll.

Verify, Ask AI to Audit This Very minute: It takes minutes to find out about any country and its top economic teams, as if they have an instinctive aptitude to take risks, create SMEs' payroll, and drive profitability. Such an audit will identify why there are no SMEs and why there are no Godzilla-sized giants emerging within the nation. The sooner this tragic anti-job-creation syndrome is verified, the sooner the right mindset balances are established, and dramatic economic improvements will emerge; otherwise, the long-winded games of theorems will keep producing charts and graphs for the risk-averse national economic teams.

Ask AI now and get prepared to be shocked.

Question Two: What Armies Understand That Economists Don’t. Behold a nation with leading world-class armies, but notice how they were training, digging trenches, and sleeping in the rain in forests, not running around in Ivy League classrooms with water pistols and drawing pictures of the tanks.

Study China: how they regimented the SME oceans, and created some 100 million, over decades, built the world’s largest manufacturing base of quality and the largest, highly qualified, and motivated workforce, larger than ALL Western economies combined. China took the USA model and how it became the world’s largest entrepreneurial nation, the largest ocean of SMEs that kept growing into giants, and the world’s most liked experts in almost all fields during the last century.

Study what India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are preparing.

The Final Warning: The global economic chaos is pending, the grand failures knocking at the door, the economic intellectuals exposed as games of theorems can only attend the masked balls, while stripped naked, as super raw talent, supreme entrepreneurial mysticisms point to the following.

Facts: Economic development without entrepreneurialism is only economic destruction. There is no political power without economic power. There is no economic power without entrepreneurial power. There is no entrepreneurial power unless the mindset hypothesis is balanced. Increasing the debt ceiling is not economic success but a grand economic failure. Abandoning a citizenry that cannot stand up to global-age competitiveness is political failure. Inability to identify, categorize, and digitize high-potential SMEs is an economic development failure.

New China was not built within a single election cycle like the West; it witnessed the rise and fall of dozens of leaders. If denial of China is the only lesson the West learns, then its decline is a straightforward outcome.

The outdated policies, thinking, and execution of century-old management practices are no match for the emergence of ‘alpha dreamers’, the five billion most globally informed, connected, and children of the internet age, who will change the world for the better and common good.

Just as the advanced computer age replaced the clerical age and abacus management a few decades ago, AI has the potential to transform entire senior management thinking and replace it with a new realm of productivity, performance, and profitability driven by tacit knowledge, the language of entrepreneurial mysticism.

Ask AI now to write a brief that will make you shine on why such bold narratives are gaining global attention and how the 'national mobilization of SME entrepreneurialism' will change your national economy. What is AI waiting for you to ask right now?

Once again, there is no political power without economic power. No economic power without entrepreneurial power, and if gravity is a challenge, do not search for sinkholes. Do it the entrepreneurial way. Instead, discover levitation.

The rest is easy