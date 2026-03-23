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Beyond free fertiliser, post-harvest losses need to be tackled — Lom Ahlijah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Agriculture Beyond free fertiliser, post-harvest losses need to be tackled — Lom Ahlijah
MON, 23 MAR 2026 1

The Head of Department at the Faculty of Law, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Lom Nuku Ahlijah, has called for urgent action to address post-harvest losses.

He noted that input support alone will not guarantee food security and overall agricultural development.

His comments follow the announcement by President John Dramani Mahama that farmers will receive free fertilisers this year to boost production and reduce costs.

The policy was unveiled at Takoratwene during the sod-cutting for the first Farmers’ Services Centre, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening support across the agricultural value chain.

Reacting to the policy on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Monday, March 23, Lom Ahlijah said while the intervention is a step in the right direction, it does not address deeper structural challenges.

“Any intervention to support them, for example, with this fertilizer policy is a good start, but there’s more that needs to be done to really deal with the problem,” he said.

“In Ghana, between 40 to 60% of produce is lost through post-harvest losses… if we are able to address post-harvest losses alone, there’s no even need for new production in many areas,” he added.

He further cautioned that increased production driven by free fertiliser could worsen farmer losses if post-harvest systems are not improved.

He added that institutions such as buffer stock companies must be strengthened to store surplus produce and release it during lean seasons.

According to him, without fixing the “down the line” challenges, Ghana may keep repeating cycles of waste, low farmer returns, and inefficiencies in the agricultural sector.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Yabi Yabi | 3/24/2026 12:17:28 AM

Sorry to say this in response to your post, Mr. Lom Nuku Ahlijah, but exactly what are the post-harvest losses you are talking about? Can you list any farm product that does not suffer post-harvest loss? We know as a matter of fact that even the mining of mineral resources incur post-mined mineral losses. There are no 2-ways about post-harvest loss with cocoa because the cost to minimize losses far exceed projected or intended savings. Here are some of the problems at the root of post harv...

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