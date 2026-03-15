Mahama congratulates Vice President Opoku Agyemang on UCC Distinguished Fellow Award

President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang following her recognition by the University of Cape Coast with its Distinguished Fellow Award, describing the honour as richly deserved.

In a message shared on Facebook on Saturday, March 14, President Mahama praised the Vice President’s dedication to public service and leadership, expressing pride in her latest recognition.

“Well deserved! Congratulations Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, my Vice President,” he wrote.

The University of Cape Coast conferred the Distinguished Fellow Award on Prof. Opoku Agyemang in recognition of her outstanding service to the institution and her impactful contributions to governance and education in Ghana.

The honour also highlights her longstanding relationship with the university where she has served both as an alumna and a respected academic leader whose work has significantly influenced the institution and Ghana’s education sector.

In her acceptance remarks, Prof. Opoku Agyemang reflected on the profound role the university has played in shaping her academic journey and professional life.

“There is something special about recognition that comes from home. This is where my higher education journey began and where my professional life took shape. It is one of the places where I learned that knowledge carries responsibility beyond oneself,” she said.