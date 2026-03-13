America’s Missteps in the Iran War: A Crisis of Strategy Under President Trump

I have been following the ongoing war between the USA and Iran with rapt attention. After observing events unfold, I am convinced that many of President Trump’s decisions have been impulsive and reactive rather than strategic.

The consequences of this lack of proactiveness have become an embarrassment to many of us who support Trump and the United States, especially given America’s reputation for military technology and global dominance. While Trump’s impulsive nature can sometimes be advantageous, in this instance it has revealed a flaw in his leadership.

It has become glaring that the United States—despite its impressive history in tactical warfare—failed to understand its adversary well enough. The miscalculations and underestimations of Iran by the Trump administration raise serious questions about America’s mastery of the art of war.

Is it not embarrassing that a global superpower, alongside its partner Israel, targeted and struck large ground paintings deceptively crafted by Iran to resemble fighter jets? Where is the Art of War in that? How could the world’s strongest military be so easily deceived?

Is it not embarrassing that a nation celebrated for its advanced military hardware has seen its air‑defense systems malfunction to the point where Iranian missiles have successfully struck strategic U.S. bases and assets—installations that took decades of diplomacy, strategic maneuvering, partnerships, agreements, influence, and enormous financial investment to establish? How could U.S. Patriot and THAAD systems be overwhelmed by Iranian missiles, just as the Iron Dome was?

Is it not embarrassing that the stockpile of uranium reportedly stored beneath the secret Iranian nuclear site that was bombed is now being considered for evacuation? This, along with the suggestion of seizing Kharg Island, appears to be purely reactive—hardly the product of long‑term planning.

In fact, while there may have been a Plan A to eliminate key Iranian leaders and disrupt the succession structure in hopes of triggering regime change, was there ever a Plan B? I have my doubts.

Is it not embarrassing that the highly rated and supposedly elusive USS Abraham Lincoln is said to have been hit by Iranian forces? And if it was not hit, why is the vessel leaving Gulf waters? Why has it been replaced by the USS George Washington? This feels reactive, not strategic.

Is it not embarrassing that after Trump assured the world that U.S. Navy escorts would protect oil vessels, several U.S.-related ships have still been struck by the IRGC?

Is it not embarrassing that despite the extensive reach of the CIA, its collaboration with Israel’s Mossad, and the use of sleeper cells and advanced intelligence assets, the U.S. and Israel failed to accurately assess the potency, range, uniqueness, and variety of Iranian drones and missiles? Even more embarrassing is that the United States had to reverse‑engineer these unprecedented Iranian drones. Does this not validate Iran as a nation with unexpectedly advanced military technology?

Is it not embarrassing that with all available resources, the Trump administration could not preempt the deployment of Iranian sleeper agents and prevent the terrorist attack at Old Dominion in the United States by a suspect linked to ISIS?

To a large extent, President Trump’s impulsive approach and poorly thought‑through attack on Iran have brought disrepute to the United States and dented its reputation as the world’s strongest military power.

Iran—the underdog—has become reminiscent of the Ghanaian tale of the ant and the elephant: the tiny ant that enters the elephant’s ear and bites relentlessly.

I sincerely hope this war ends soon.

By Charles Selorm Dumen