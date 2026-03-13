ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

America’s Missteps in the Iran War: A Crisis of Strategy Under President Trump

Feature Article America’s Missteps in the Iran War: A Crisis of Strategy Under President Trump
FRI, 13 MAR 2026

I have been following the ongoing war between the USA and Iran with rapt attention. After observing events unfold, I am convinced that many of President Trump’s decisions have been impulsive and reactive rather than strategic.

The consequences of this lack of proactiveness have become an embarrassment to many of us who support Trump and the United States, especially given America’s reputation for military technology and global dominance. While Trump’s impulsive nature can sometimes be advantageous, in this instance it has revealed a flaw in his leadership.

It has become glaring that the United States—despite its impressive history in tactical warfare—failed to understand its adversary well enough. The miscalculations and underestimations of Iran by the Trump administration raise serious questions about America’s mastery of the art of war.

Is it not embarrassing that a global superpower, alongside its partner Israel, targeted and struck large ground paintings deceptively crafted by Iran to resemble fighter jets? Where is the Art of War in that? How could the world’s strongest military be so easily deceived?

Is it not embarrassing that a nation celebrated for its advanced military hardware has seen its air‑defense systems malfunction to the point where Iranian missiles have successfully struck strategic U.S. bases and assets—installations that took decades of diplomacy, strategic maneuvering, partnerships, agreements, influence, and enormous financial investment to establish? How could U.S. Patriot and THAAD systems be overwhelmed by Iranian missiles, just as the Iron Dome was?

Is it not embarrassing that the stockpile of uranium reportedly stored beneath the secret Iranian nuclear site that was bombed is now being considered for evacuation? This, along with the suggestion of seizing Kharg Island, appears to be purely reactive—hardly the product of long‑term planning.

In fact, while there may have been a Plan A to eliminate key Iranian leaders and disrupt the succession structure in hopes of triggering regime change, was there ever a Plan B? I have my doubts.

Is it not embarrassing that the highly rated and supposedly elusive USS Abraham Lincoln is said to have been hit by Iranian forces? And if it was not hit, why is the vessel leaving Gulf waters? Why has it been replaced by the USS George Washington? This feels reactive, not strategic.

Is it not embarrassing that after Trump assured the world that U.S. Navy escorts would protect oil vessels, several U.S.-related ships have still been struck by the IRGC?

Is it not embarrassing that despite the extensive reach of the CIA, its collaboration with Israel’s Mossad, and the use of sleeper cells and advanced intelligence assets, the U.S. and Israel failed to accurately assess the potency, range, uniqueness, and variety of Iranian drones and missiles? Even more embarrassing is that the United States had to reverse‑engineer these unprecedented Iranian drones. Does this not validate Iran as a nation with unexpectedly advanced military technology?

Is it not embarrassing that with all available resources, the Trump administration could not preempt the deployment of Iranian sleeper agents and prevent the terrorist attack at Old Dominion in the United States by a suspect linked to ISIS?

To a large extent, President Trump’s impulsive approach and poorly thought‑through attack on Iran have brought disrepute to the United States and dented its reputation as the world’s strongest military power.

Iran—the underdog—has become reminiscent of the Ghanaian tale of the ant and the elephant: the tiny ant that enters the elephant’s ear and bites relentlessly.

I sincerely hope this war ends soon.
By Charles Selorm Dumen

Dumenu Charles Selorm
Dumenu Charles Selorm, © 2026

This Author has published 105 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Dumenu Charles Selorm

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (105)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Smoke rises over the Lebanese city of Nabatieh after Israeli strikes carried out despite the announcement of a renewed ceasefire - Abbas FAKIH / AFP Israel strikes south Lebanon despite truce announced with Hezbollah

2 hours ago

Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama (L), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley (C) and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (R) arrive at Osu Castle in Accra for a ceremony commemorating the abolition of slavery, 19 June 2026. - AP Photo/Reuben Ekow Quansah 'United front' on slavery reparations after historic summit in Ghana

4 hours ago

US President Donald Trump gestures as he tours the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 19, 2026. - Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters Trump unveils new Air Force One converted from luxury jet gifted by Qatar

5 hours ago

Ancient ruins in Veracruz had signs of Mayan culture but also never before seen pre-Hispanic characteristics. - Marco Antonio Martinez, AFP Mexican archaeologists unearth 'unprecedented' ancient ruins with Mayan features

5 hours ago

The Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline will connect Algeria and Nigeria, two gas-producing powerhouses that together account for more than half of Africas natural gas production and reserves. - AFP, STR Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline: an African dream that could reshape world energy mar...

5 hours ago

Residents of southern Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes at the entrance to Saida with their belongings on June 19, 2026 - Mahmoud Zayyat, AFP Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon as attacks strain US-Iran interi...

5 hours ago

Health workers prepare the coffin of a university student who died of Ebola at the Citadelle Clinic in Bunia on June 12, 2026. - Moses Sawasawa, AP DR Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak is 'evolving fast', WHO warns

20 hours ago

Ireland deports 42 South Africans Ireland deports 42 South Africans

20 hours ago

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnies Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service

21 hours ago

Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP

Just in....
body-container-line