White Volta River nearly dries up as Burkina Faso diverts water, threatening farms across Northern Ghana

Communities and farmers along the banks of the White Volta River in northern Ghana are raising serious concerns as large portions of the river appear to be drying up, leaving behind stretches of sand where flowing water once existed.

The unusual development is being reported in several communities beginning from Bansi in the Upper East Region through Kubore and extending across parts of the North East, Savannah, and Bono East Regions.

For decades, the White Volta River has served as a lifeline for thousands of farmers and fishing communities living along its banks.

The river traditionally maintains a steady flow throughout most of the year, supporting irrigation farming, livestock watering, fishing activities, and domestic water use.

However, residents say the current situation is unprecedented.

Local farmers describe a dramatic transformation of the river’s landscape.

Areas that previously carried strong currents and deep water channels have reportedly turned into wide sandy beds with minimal water flow.

Some residents say they have never witnessed the river in such a state before.

Possible causes of the declining water levels:

The White Volta River originates in Burkina Faso before flowing southward into Ghana. One of its key water control points is the Bagre Dam, a major reservoir located in Burkina Faso that regulates the river’s flow.

According to residents and local observers, the sudden drop in water levels may be linked to actions taken by Burkinabe authorities to retain more water within their territory.

Community members claim that water from the dam and other upstream sources has been contained to support agricultural activities within Burkina Faso, particularly irrigation projects and domestic water supply systems.

Some residents also speculate that the containment of water could be related to security concerns in parts of Burkina Faso affected by extremist activities.

According to this view, controlling water movement and access points along the river may be part of broader efforts to limit cross-border movements through remote riverine corridors.

Attempts by Ghanaian journalist, Ibrahim Abode, to obtain official clarification from Burkinabe authorities have reportedly been unsuccessful so far, leaving an uncertain view about the exact reasons behind the reduced water flow.

Impact on farming communities:

On our visit to the river banks, we spotted a number of water pump machines used by the local farmers.

Frustrated and trying to catch rest on his farm after struggling to get water to irrigate his crops, a young farmer Mashud Atubiga bemoaned the situation.

“The situation is very bad for us farmers. Some of our colleagues even left because of the situation, no water to irrigate" he stated.

The declining water levels are already creating anxiety among farmers who depend on the river for irrigation during the dry season.

In many communities across northern Ghana, smallholder farmers rely on water from the White Volta to grow vegetables, watermelon, maize, and other crops when rainfall is limited.

Without sufficient water, irrigation systems along the riverbanks may become unusable, threatening crop yields and household incomes.

Farmers warn that if the situation persists, many fields will dry up before harvest, leading to significant financial losses.

Beyond crop production, the situation may also affect other livelihoods connected to the river.

Fishing and aquaculture activities could decline sharply as fish habitats shrink.

Livestock farmers may also struggle to find reliable watering points for their animals.

Another concern raised by residents is the potential increase in sand-winning activities.

Mini trucks were already spotted in the river winning the dried sand. Speaking to the sand winners, they narrated their side of the story.

“We happy we can now get better sand. But, we are also concerned about the farmers. Years ago you won't get good sand like this because of the water" Ndego a sand winner stated.

As sections of the riverbed become exposed, illegal or uncontrolled sand mining could intensify, further degrading the environment and increasing erosion along the riverbanks.

Local development observers warn that prolonged water shortages could lead to rising unemployment in farming communities, forcing some residents to migrate to urban areas in search of alternative livelihoods.

Environmental and regional implications:

The White Volta is one of the major tributaries feeding the Volta River system, which eventually supplies water to the Akosombo Dam, Ghana’s primary hydroelectric power source.

Although current reports focus mainly on local farming impacts, prolonged reductions in upstream flow could have broader implications for water management across the Volta Basin.

Water experts often stress that rivers crossing national borders require coordinated management between countries to ensure fair and sustainable use.

Ghana and Burkina Faso both share the Volta Basin and are part pof regional water governance frameworks intended to prevent conflicts over shared water resources.

Possible solutions and way forward:

Local stakeholders believe urgent diplomatic and technical interventions are needed to address the situation before it escalates into a major agricultural crisis.

One proposal gaining attention is the construction of a major water storage facility in northern Ghana similar to the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

Such a reservoir could allow Ghana to harvest excess rainwater during the wet season and store it for use during dry periods.

Experts say this could significantly strengthen irrigation systems and reduce dependence on upstream water releases.

In the short term, community leaders are urging the Government of Ghana to engage directly with Burkinabe authorities through diplomatic channels to discuss controlled water releases that would sustain farming activities downstream.

Water resource experts also recommend strengthening transboundary water management agreements under regional bodies to ensure transparency in dam operations and river flow regulation.

Growing concern among residents:

For many residents living along the White Volta, the issue is not just about water, it is about survival. Farmers say the river has sustained their communities for generations, and seeing it shrink to sandy stretches is deeply worrying.

Community members are now calling on both Ghanaian authorities and regional partners to urgently investigate the situation and implement measures that will safeguard livelihoods and protect the long-term sustainability of the river.

As the dry season intensifies, the coming months may determine whether this situation becomes a temporary disruption or a more serious challenge for northern Ghana’s agricultural economy.