ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Son of captured Venezuelan leader Maduro promises to expose traitors and rally the people

  Tue, 06 Jan 2026
International Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra
TUE, 06 JAN 2026
Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra

Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, his son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, called on Venezuelans to show support for his father.

“You will see us in the streets. You will see a united people. You will see us wave the flags of dignity,” he said, adding, “They want to see us weak, but they won’t see us that way.”

He also warned that history would reveal any traitors within Maduro’s circle.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro strongly defended his country’s sovereignty after former US President Donald Trump suggested military action.

Trump accused Colombia of drug trafficking and said intervention “sounds good to me.” Petro responded on X, stating, “I am not illegitimate and I am not a narco. I swore not to touch a weapon again … but for the homeland I will take up arms again.”

He warned that any attack could provoke widespread resistance, describing it as unleashing the “jaguar of the people.”

Mexico also dismissed fears of US intervention against its drug cartels. President Claudia Sheinbaum stressed cooperation with Washington and called military action unnecessary.

“Organised crime is not taken care of with foreign military intervention,” she said.

Back in Venezuela, Maduro prepared to appear in a US courtroom, where he insisted he was “simply a prisoner of war.”

The interim leadership in Caracas faces ongoing pressure from the US, with Trump warning that consequences could be severe if Washington’s directives were ignored.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Argentina will be attempting to become only the third nation to win consecutive World Cup titles when they take on Spain in the final of the 2026 competition at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. - REUTERS - Eduardo Munoz Spain face Argentina in battle for World Cup supremacy

4 hours ago

ExNAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — AbdulWahab Demands Return of Seized Passport, Phones and 6,700 Ex‑NAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — Abdul‑...

4 hours ago

MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Crackdown MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Cr...

4 hours ago

Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East! Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East!

4 hours ago

Kukuo Witches Camp Women Cry Out: Restore Our LEAP Support or We Starve Kukuo Witches Camp Women Cry Out: Restore Our LEAP Support or We Starve

19 hours ago

“No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EOCO Probes “No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EO...

20 hours ago

Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour

20 hours ago

Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack the court – Apanga Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack ...

20 hours ago

Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffo...

20 hours ago

Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas

Just in....
body-container-line