Son of captured Venezuelan leader Maduro promises to expose traitors and rally the people

Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, his son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, called on Venezuelans to show support for his father.

“You will see us in the streets. You will see a united people. You will see us wave the flags of dignity,” he said, adding, “They want to see us weak, but they won’t see us that way.”

He also warned that history would reveal any traitors within Maduro’s circle.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro strongly defended his country’s sovereignty after former US President Donald Trump suggested military action.

Trump accused Colombia of drug trafficking and said intervention “sounds good to me.” Petro responded on X, stating, “I am not illegitimate and I am not a narco. I swore not to touch a weapon again … but for the homeland I will take up arms again.”

He warned that any attack could provoke widespread resistance, describing it as unleashing the “jaguar of the people.”

Mexico also dismissed fears of US intervention against its drug cartels. President Claudia Sheinbaum stressed cooperation with Washington and called military action unnecessary.

“Organised crime is not taken care of with foreign military intervention,” she said.

Back in Venezuela, Maduro prepared to appear in a US courtroom, where he insisted he was “simply a prisoner of war.”

The interim leadership in Caracas faces ongoing pressure from the US, with Trump warning that consequences could be severe if Washington’s directives were ignored.

-mynewsgh