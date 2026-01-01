‘Ebo Noah’ arrested over false prophecy

Ghana Police Service has arrested Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, over his claims of a predicted global flood that caused widespread fear and panic.

Police sources say Ebo Noah was picked up on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, following weeks of public concern over his activities and pronouncements.

Ebo Noah gained attention in August 2025 after claiming he had received a divine instruction to build modern-day arks to save people from a three-year global flood. He said the disaster would begin on December 25, 2025, and urged people to prepare by coming to his designated site.

Reports indicate that hundreds of people, including some from neighbouring countries, abandoned their homes and travelled to the site with personal belongings, raising serious security and humanitarian concerns.

For months, Ebo Noah shared videos on social media showing the construction of wooden structures, which he described as arks. He claimed they were the only means of survival for those who believed his message.

When the predicted flood failed to occur on Christmas Day, he released another video claiming that his prayers and fasting had caused God to delay the disaster.

Public outrage intensified after he appeared on stage at Sarkodie's Rapperholic 2025 concert, where he told the crowd to celebrate because the doom had been postponed. The appearance triggered strong backlash on social media, with many accusing him of misleading the public and calling for his arrest.

The police have since reiterated that the ban on fake prophecies that cause fear and panic remains in force, especially ahead of December 31 Watch Night services. They warned that anyone who makes claims likely to create public anxiety will be dealt with according to the law.