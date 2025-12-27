China’s Taiwan Sanctions Exposes the Limits of Power

China’s latest sanctions on US defense firms over arms sales to Taiwan are being portrayed in Beijing as a bold assertion of strength. In truth, they are a sign of strategic frustration, legal overreach and diplomatic miscalculation. By targeting 30 American companies and executives following an $11.1 billion weapons package for Taiwan, China hopes to signal resolve. But the measures reveal a simple truth: coercion alone cannot shape Taiwan’s future or reliably influence global support for the island.

A Gesture, Not a Threat

At first glance, these sanctions look formidable. But a closer look shows they are largely symbolic. US defense giants like Boeing, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris have minimal exposure to China. Freezing nonexistent or trivial assets and restricting cooperation already constrained by US export laws is mostly political theatre. The real audience is domestic. Beijing is playing to nationalist sentiment, projecting an image of toughness at home while attempting to intimidate international observers.

Ironically, the sanctions may backfire. Taiwan’s leaders can now justify expanding their defenses in the face of growing Chinese hostility. By attempting to punish external actors, China inadvertently strengthens the very military and diplomatic arguments that sanctions are meant to undermine.

The Legal Contradiction

China’s legal rationale is shaky at best. Beijing claims foreign arms sales to Taiwan violate its sovereignty, but the island operates as a self-governing entity with democratic institutions and a functioning military. US arms sales are legal under the Taiwan Relations Act and do not constitute aggression under international law. Meanwhile, China’s repeated threats of force to achieve unification clearly violate the UN Charter’s prohibition on acquiring territory through coercion.

This inconsistency exposes a glaring contradiction: Beijing asserts authority through sanctions and rhetoric, but its actions undermine the very rules and norms it claims to uphold. The legal argument is less about principle and more about projection, a tool to reinforce domestic legitimacy rather than an enforceable claim on the global stage.

Diplomatic Fallout

The sanctions also carry significant diplomatic risks. Instead of rallying global support, they may deepen China’s isolation. European nations, already wary of Beijing’s assertiveness, are framing Taiwan as a matter of regional peace and stability. In Asia, neighbours are observing carefully, taking note of the potential risks to their own sovereignty. Arbitrary punitive measures signal that political disagreement with China can carry real consequences, further eroding trust in Beijing as a reliable partner.

China’s approach may even prompt closer coordination among countries that seek to hedge against coercion. Far from consolidating influence, the sanctions risk cementing divisions, creating a world in which Beijing’s intentions are treated with suspicion, and its legitimacy on the global stage is questioned.

The Flaw at the Core

The fundamental problem with China’s Taiwan policy is a flawed assumption: that pressure can replace consent. History shows that forced annexations rarely produce legitimacy or lasting stability. Coercion provokes resistance, entrenches divisions and generates insecurity far beyond the immediate conflict zone. For Taiwan, the stakes are high. Any attempt to force unification would likely trigger regional conflict, disrupt critical supply chains, especially semiconductors, and draw in major powers, notably the United States.

Taiwan’s democracy complicates Beijing’s calculus further. A society that governs itself, exercises political choice and upholds accountability cannot be reshaped by threats or sanctions. No act of intimidation can erase the reality of a self-determining polity, and coercion only highlights the contrast between authoritarian rule and democratic governance.

Washington’s Tightrope

US policymakers are not immune from scrutiny. Washington must navigate a delicate balance: supporting Taiwan’s defense without sending provocative signals that escalate tensions. Strategic ambiguity has long preserved a fragile peace, deterring unilateral moves while leaving room for diplomacy. But ambiguity cannot coexist with explicit threats of force. The US must provide defensive support without inviting unnecessary confrontation or emboldening unilateral moves toward independence.

If China seeks real stability, it must exercise restraint. Punishing foreign actors who support Taiwan’s defense does little to advance Beijing’s objectives. In fact, it highlights the limitations of coercion: sovereign states with international backing rarely bow to unilateral pressure, particularly when that pressure lacks legitimacy.

Coercion vs. Legitimacy

Ultimately, China’s sanctions expose a fundamental dilemma. Beijing seeks global integration and recognition of its power, yet rejects the constraints and norms that make international cooperation possible. It selectively defends sovereignty while threatening the sovereignty of others. Taiwan’s forced annexation is not impossible because of a lack of power; it is untenable because power alone cannot create legitimacy.

Stability in the modern world depends on consent, not coercion. Sanctions may signal resolve, but they cannot dictate outcomes without undermining the very rules that underpin international order. Force may intimidate, but it cannot secure acceptance or long-term stability. Beijing’s actions serve as a reminder that authority without legitimacy is fragile, and coercion, even when backed by military might, rarely produces sustainable results.

A Cautionary Tale

China’s Taiwan sanctions are a cautionary tale in modern geopolitics. They reveal the limits of punitive diplomacy, highlight contradictions in Beijing’s approach and underscore the enduring importance of legitimacy, international law and consent. For policymakers in Beijing, Washington and Taipei, the lesson is clear: power alone does not shape the future. Stability, influence, and credibility are earned through cooperation, respect for norms and recognition of self-determination, not through threats or symbolic punishments.

In the end, sanctions may make a statement, but they do not resolve the central question: Taiwan’s future cannot be dictated by coercion without undermining the very rules that make global order possible. China may wield power, but legitimacy is a different currency and it cannot be bought at the barrel of a gun.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.