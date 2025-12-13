Cybersecurity Authority led arrest of notorious ‘Abu Trica’ in multi-million dollar romance scam

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), in a coordinated operation with the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has successfully arrested Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng or ‘Abu Trica’, 31, along with two accomplices.

The arrests are linked to a sophisticated international romance scam.

The suspects are accused of defrauding primarily elderly victims in the United States of more than $8 million since 2023. The operation was led by CSA’s Acting Director-General, Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against transnational cybercrime.

A federal grand jury in the U.S. has indicted Kumi on two counts, alleging he orchestrated schemes that leveraged Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create fake online identities. Using social media and dating platforms, the perpetrators built trust with victims, ultimately convincing them to transfer money and valuables under false pretences.

The indictment further alleges that Kumi collaborated with a network of co-conspirators to funnel funds from the United States to associates in Ghana and other international locations.

Kumi faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification. Conviction on these charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling cybercrime networks, warning that technology-enabled fraud schemes pose an escalating threat both locally and internationally.