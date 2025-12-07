ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Agriculture policies must benefit smallholder farmers, says Development Consultant

Feature Article Agriculture policies must benefit smallholder farmers, says Development Consultant
SUN, 07 DEC 2025

The annual rituals of National Farmer Day celebrations have presented unique opportunities for deserving farmers to be recognised and celebrated for their resilience. Again, it is an opportunity for stakeholders to renew their commitment to addressing the multitude of challenges confronting the agriculture sector.

While we continue to recognizes the government's commitment to transforming the agriculture sector, it is important to pursue policies and programmes that have a trickle-down effect on smallholder farmers who are actively involved in subsistence farming.

It is worth noting that, for decades, rural communities and households have been engaged in farming as their traditional means of livelihood. The use of rudimentary technology, such as holes and a cutlass, issues pest and disease infestations and loss of social nutrients, erratic rainfall pattern remain key consequences of climate change. The lack of adequate capacity for smallholder farmers to diversify livelihood outcomes as an adaptation strategy is also another emerging concern.

Government, as a lead stakeholder in creating an enabling environment for agriculture to thrive, must re-examine policy focus to empower farmers at all levels, including smallholder farmers, to achieve food sufficiency and security. The call for Grow Ghana, Eat Ghana and Feed Ghana should not be a political rhetoric; rather, it should be backed by a strong implementation plan to reorient institutions, households and communities to prioritize Ghanaian agriculture products. For examples, the Ghana school feeding programmes should ensure that food used for the feeding of students is 100% Ghanaian, this will help conditioned our young people to develop interest as well as take pride in Ghanaian agriculture products.

We must back our policy initiative with strong commitment and action. Until the growth of our agriculture sector is zig-zag.

While we admonish the government to double its effort. It is worthy to congratulate the smallholder farmers in Bugri Corner in the Bawku Municipality who ensured there are enough onions for Ghana. I cannot forget to congratulate the likes of Madam Doris Siibu, a female farmer in Nadowli/ Kaleo District who is breaking barriers. I say congratulations to the gallant farmers in Ghana.

Tahiru Lukman
Author, Dev' Consultant & Research Fellow

Tel: +233 (0) 209154057
Email: [email protected]

Tahiru Lukman
Tahiru Lukman, © 2025

This Author has published 88 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Tahiru Lukman

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (88)

More

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Wontumis Samreboi case: Atta Akyea will try to delay judgement beyond July 3 — Appiah Danquah Wontumi's Samreboi case: Atta Akyea will try to delay judgement beyond July 3 — ...

20 minutes ago

Uncovering challenges of NDCs Isaac Adongo’s grinding mill projects Uncovering challenges of NDC's Isaac Adongo’s grinding mill projects

25 minutes ago

ECOWAS launches regional fortnight to empower women cross-border traders ECOWAS launches regional fortnight to empower women cross-border traders

25 minutes ago

June 19: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.18 on BoG interbank June 19: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.18 on BoG interbank 

1 hour ago

Celebrate your WASSCE completion in a law-abiding manner — NUGS to 2026 candidates Celebrate your WASSCE completion in a law-abiding manner — NUGS to 2026 candidat...

1 hour ago

Gender Ministry congratulates Ghana’s Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu on election as first African woman ITLOS judge Gender Ministry congratulates Ghana’s Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu on election as first A...

1 hour ago

Reparatory justice must restore humanity, not just compensate for its loss — Wole Soyinka Reparatory justice must restore humanity, not just compensate for its loss — Wol...

1 hour ago

‘I believe our fasting and prayers will work’ — Prophet Uche’s words before Black Stars victory ‘I believe our fasting and prayers will work’ — Prophet Uche’s words before Blac...

2 hours ago

US Vice President JD Vance says he plans to go to Switzerland for technical negotiations with Iran this weekend. - Ken Cedeno / AFP Iran peace talks put on hold after Vance scraps Swiss visit

2 hours ago

The DRCs 17th outbreak was officially declared on May 15 but is believed to have been spreading under the radar weeks before. By Benediction MURHABAZI (AFP) No vaccine, conflict, mistrust: Ebola's return to DR Congo

Just in....
body-container-line