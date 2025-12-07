Agriculture policies must benefit smallholder farmers, says Development Consultant

The annual rituals of National Farmer Day celebrations have presented unique opportunities for deserving farmers to be recognised and celebrated for their resilience. Again, it is an opportunity for stakeholders to renew their commitment to addressing the multitude of challenges confronting the agriculture sector.

While we continue to recognizes the government's commitment to transforming the agriculture sector, it is important to pursue policies and programmes that have a trickle-down effect on smallholder farmers who are actively involved in subsistence farming.

It is worth noting that, for decades, rural communities and households have been engaged in farming as their traditional means of livelihood. The use of rudimentary technology, such as holes and a cutlass, issues pest and disease infestations and loss of social nutrients, erratic rainfall pattern remain key consequences of climate change. The lack of adequate capacity for smallholder farmers to diversify livelihood outcomes as an adaptation strategy is also another emerging concern.

Government, as a lead stakeholder in creating an enabling environment for agriculture to thrive, must re-examine policy focus to empower farmers at all levels, including smallholder farmers, to achieve food sufficiency and security. The call for Grow Ghana, Eat Ghana and Feed Ghana should not be a political rhetoric; rather, it should be backed by a strong implementation plan to reorient institutions, households and communities to prioritize Ghanaian agriculture products. For examples, the Ghana school feeding programmes should ensure that food used for the feeding of students is 100% Ghanaian, this will help conditioned our young people to develop interest as well as take pride in Ghanaian agriculture products.

We must back our policy initiative with strong commitment and action. Until the growth of our agriculture sector is zig-zag.

While we admonish the government to double its effort. It is worthy to congratulate the smallholder farmers in Bugri Corner in the Bawku Municipality who ensured there are enough onions for Ghana. I cannot forget to congratulate the likes of Madam Doris Siibu, a female farmer in Nadowli/ Kaleo District who is breaking barriers. I say congratulations to the gallant farmers in Ghana.

Tahiru Lukman

Author, Dev' Consultant & Research Fellow

Tel: +233 (0) 209154057

Email: [email protected]