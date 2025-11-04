ModernGhana logo
Tema Police arrest suspected member of narcotic syndicate 

  Tue, 04 Nov 2025
TUE, 04 NOV 2025

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect, Francis Alidu, for his alleged involvement in the unlawful possession of controlled narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 37(1) of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs, Tema Regional Police Command, stated that on Friday, October 31, 2025, at about 21:10 hours, the Ashaiman District Police Command received intelligence from the Ho Police indicating that a commercial bus driver had been arrested with quantities of compressed substances suspected to be Indian hemp, adding that the intended receiver was located in Ashaiman.

It added that upon receipt of the information, the police tracked and arrested Alidu as the receiver at his hideout in Ashaiman.

“During interrogation, the suspect received a call from another commercial driver informing him that a sack of cassava had been handed over to him for delivery to the suspect and had been dropped in front of the KFC Ashaiman branch.”

According to the Tema Regional Police Command, police swiftly moved to the scene and retrieved the sack, which was brought to the station, adding that a search conducted in the presence of the suspect revealed 18 compressed slabs suspected to be Indian hemp concealed among the cassava.

Alidu, it stated, was currently assisting the police in efforts to apprehend other individuals mentioned during interrogation.

It added that the suspect would be handed over to the Ho Regional Police Command to assist with investigations.

GNA

