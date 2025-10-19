Tamale: 35 soldiers graduate from Basic Commandos Course at Barwah Barracks  

A total of 35 soldiers from the Ghana Army's Special Operations Brigade, have graduated from the Basic Commandos Course 1–25, held at the 69 Airborne Force, Barwah Barracks in Tamale.

The rigorous training, which began in July, this year, brought together a select group of soldiers from the 69 Airborne Force and the 64 Infantry Regiment.

It marked the first time the two elite units had undertaken a joint commando training under the command of the Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade.

Brigadier General Richard Kainyi Mensah, Commander, Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade, speaking during the graduation ceremony, commended the graduating soldiers for their resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to duty.

He said: “Today is not just a ceremony; it is a momentous occasion that marks the transformation of ordinary soldiers into warriors of extraordinary resilience, tactical acumen, and fighting spirit.”

He described the Basic Commandos Course as one of the most demanding training programmes in the Ghana Armed Forces, designed to push the human body and mind to their absolute limits.

He said: “Over the past several weeks, these gallant soldiers have endured physically punishing tasks, mentally demanding challenges, and intense tactical scenarios from long-range patrols to survival, evasion, resistance, and escape operations. They have earned the right to wear the coveted Commando Badge.”

Brigadier General Mensah said out of 39 soldiers, who began the course, 36 successfully completed, with one participant currently in Egypt undertaking the Basic Parachute Jumping Course.

He said the decision to run a joint commando course was part of a strategic effort to streamline training and foster interoperability between the 69 Airborne Force and the 64 Infantry Regiment.

He said: “Until this course, the two units ran their commando courses separately. Upon assuming command, we decided to harmonize the training to ensure jointness and uniformity.”

He reminded the graduates that their training was only the beginning of a career defined by discipline, discretion, mission focus, and loyalty to the Republic of Ghana.

“You are now force multipliers, ready to be deployed anywhere, anytime, under any conditions. Your country expects you to lead, to inspire, and if necessary, to fight and win in the most demanding operational environments,” Brigadier General Mensah added.

He expressed appreciation to the instructors and staff from the Army Special Operations Training School and the Jungle Warfare School for their professionalism and dedication in shaping the trainees into mission-ready commandos.

Second Lieutenant Ebo Amoyaw Lartey, was adjudged the Overall Best Commando for the course, and was recognized for his mental resilience, tactical proficiency, and leadership under pressure.

Brigadier General Franklyn Worlanyo Agbebo, General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, praised the graduates for their endurance and mental toughness.

He said: “The training was not solely about physical endurance or technical expertise. It was about cultivating a mindset of a refusal to quit, a commitment to excellence, and unbreakable loyalty to your mission and your team.”

The ceremony brought together senior military officers, families of the graduating soldiers, and guests, who witnessed the graduation of the new commandos and a demonstration of their tactical proficiency.

GNA