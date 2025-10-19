ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tamale: 35 soldiers graduate from Basic Commandos Course at Barwah Barracks  

  Sun, 19 Oct 2025
Social News Tamale: 35 soldiers graduate from Basic Commandos Course at Barwah Barracks
SUN, 19 OCT 2025

A total of 35 soldiers from the Ghana Army's Special Operations Brigade, have graduated from the Basic Commandos Course 1–25, held at the 69 Airborne Force, Barwah Barracks in Tamale.

The rigorous training, which began in July, this year, brought together a select group of soldiers from the 69 Airborne Force and the 64 Infantry Regiment.

It marked the first time the two elite units had undertaken a joint commando training under the command of the Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade.

Brigadier General Richard Kainyi Mensah, Commander, Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade, speaking during the graduation ceremony, commended the graduating soldiers for their resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to duty.

He said: “Today is not just a ceremony; it is a momentous occasion that marks the transformation of ordinary soldiers into warriors of extraordinary resilience, tactical acumen, and fighting spirit.”

He described the Basic Commandos Course as one of the most demanding training programmes in the Ghana Armed Forces, designed to push the human body and mind to their absolute limits.

He said: “Over the past several weeks, these gallant soldiers have endured physically punishing tasks, mentally demanding challenges, and intense tactical scenarios from long-range patrols to survival, evasion, resistance, and escape operations. They have earned the right to wear the coveted Commando Badge.”

Brigadier General Mensah said out of 39 soldiers, who began the course, 36 successfully completed, with one participant currently in Egypt undertaking the Basic Parachute Jumping Course.

He said the decision to run a joint commando course was part of a strategic effort to streamline training and foster interoperability between the 69 Airborne Force and the 64 Infantry Regiment.

He said: “Until this course, the two units ran their commando courses separately. Upon assuming command, we decided to harmonize the training to ensure jointness and uniformity.”

He reminded the graduates that their training was only the beginning of a career defined by discipline, discretion, mission focus, and loyalty to the Republic of Ghana.

“You are now force multipliers, ready to be deployed anywhere, anytime, under any conditions. Your country expects you to lead, to inspire, and if necessary, to fight and win in the most demanding operational environments,” Brigadier General Mensah added.

He expressed appreciation to the instructors and staff from the Army Special Operations Training School and the Jungle Warfare School for their professionalism and dedication in shaping the trainees into mission-ready commandos.

Second Lieutenant Ebo Amoyaw Lartey, was adjudged the Overall Best Commando for the course, and was recognized for his mental resilience, tactical proficiency, and leadership under pressure.

Brigadier General Franklyn Worlanyo Agbebo, General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, praised the graduates for their endurance and mental toughness.

He said: “The training was not solely about physical endurance or technical expertise. It was about cultivating a mindset of a refusal to quit, a commitment to excellence, and unbreakable loyalty to your mission and your team.”

The ceremony brought together senior military officers, families of the graduating soldiers, and guests, who witnessed the graduation of the new commandos and a demonstration of their tactical proficiency.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Petition filed against Bawumia over “religious campaigning” in Bono East Region Petition filed against Bawumia over “religious campaigning” in Bono East Region

2 hours ago

Tamale: 35 soldiers graduate from Basic Commandos Course at Barwah Barracks Tamale: 35 soldiers graduate from Basic Commandos Course at Barwah Barracks  

2 hours ago

Ghana must recognise infertility as disease – FERSOG Ghana must recognise infertility as disease – FERSOG 

2 hours ago

Torkornoo’s picture missing at Supreme Court – Amaliba Torkornoo’s picture missing at Supreme Court – Amaliba

2 hours ago

I am an Akan — Grenadian Prime Minister reveals DNA test 'I am an Akan' — Grenadian Prime Minister reveals DNA test

2 hours ago

Lecturer sues GCUC to halt graduation of ‘unqualified’ students Lecturer sues GCUC to halt graduation of ‘unqualified’ students

2 hours ago

FDA suspends nine sachet water producers in Western North Region FDA suspends nine sachet water producers in Western North Region

2 hours ago

Three arrested over shooting, trespassing at celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono Three arrested over shooting, trespassing at celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono

2 hours ago

SHS freshers report to school with excitement, high aspirations SHS freshers report to school with excitement, high aspirations 

2 hours ago

Kadjebi: 19-year-old struck dead by lightning at Dodi-Papase Kadjebi: 19-year-old struck dead by lightning at Dodi-Papase 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line