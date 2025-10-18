Torkornoo has proven she wasn’t “matured” to be Chief Justice – Ansa-Asare

A former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has criticised former Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo for what he describes as “immature” conduct following her decision to seek a court order halting the vetting and appointment of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's next Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo has filed an application at the High Court in Accra seeking to quash all proceedings and findings of the Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang Committee, which was constituted under Article 146 of the Constitution to investigate petitions for her removal from office.

She is also asking the court to set aside the presidential warrant that removed her and stop the ongoing process to appoint a new Chief Justice.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Friday, October 17, 2025, Mr. Ansa-Asare said he had no sympathy for the former Chief Justice, describing her recent actions as evidence of “gross abuse and disrespect” for Ghana's legal system.

“I am sympathetic that she is losing everything, but as far as the law is concerned, I don't sympathise with her at all; if anything at all. She is now demonstrating gross abuse and disrespect of the laws of Ghana,” he said.

According to him, Justice Torkornoo's behaviour vindicates his earlier stance that she lacked the maturity required for the high judicial office she once held.

“She is proving me right that she wasn't mature enough to have been appointed to fill the vacancy of the high office of Chief Justice. A former Chief Justice ought not to do that. Now that she is doing it, she is proving me right when, in October last year, I said that her body language alone rendered her unfit to hold the position of Chief Justice. She has now proven me right,” he stressed.

Mr. Ansa-Asare further urged the President to prioritise temperament and emotional maturity in future appointments to the position of Chief Justice.

“This must go to our President whenever they are making nominations; they have to take the person's maturity and temperament as factors into account,” he added.

Former Chief Justice Torkornoo's legal action, filed on Thursday, October 16, 2025, seeks to halt the vetting and appointment of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who is scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee in the coming days.

Justice Torkornoo was removed from office on September 1, 2025, by President John Mahama, acting on the recommendation of a committee established under Article 146 of the Constitution. The committee, chaired by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, found her guilty of misconduct, including the misuse of public funds and breaches of constitutional provisions, after consulting the Council of State.

-citinewsroom