Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
MON, 15 SEP 2025

Ghana has issued a record 161,824 chip-embedded passports since the introduction of its new biometric passport system in April this year, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed.

Of this figure, 122,895 have already been delivered to applicants.

Presenting his Ministry’s performance at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, Mr. Ablakwa described the progress as unprecedented and proof that government is finally breaking the cycle of delays, backlogs, and corruption that have long plagued passport administration.

“As of 10th September 2025, a total of 161,824 chip-embedded passports had been printed, of which 122,895 have been successfully delivered to applicants,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

He added that the achievement marked a sharp turnaround from February, when he inherited a backlog of more than 70,000 unprocessed applications.

“The era of passport backlogs, waiting months for passports, and being exploited by goro boys is behind us, and gone for good,” he declared.

Launched on April 28, 2025, the new passports feature over 175 advanced security elements compared to just 32 in the old version. They comply with the highest standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), making them more credible and secure for international travel.

The Minister said the passports’ enhanced features will prevent fraud, reduce counterfeiting, and restore global confidence in Ghanaian travel documents.

To improve access, the Ministry has rolled out sweeping reforms, including:

  • Home delivery services, enabling applicants to receive passports through courier companies. Mr. Ablakwa personally delivered the first batch to applicants in a symbolic gesture.

  • A 24-hour passport operation system, ensuring documents are processed and delivered worldwide within 15 days.

  • Expansion of Passport Application Centres (PACs) to 13 across nine regions, with seven more set to open, including one in Bolgatanga next month.

  • Proposed reduction in fees, with government submitting a bill to Parliament to cut the cost of a 32-page standard booklet from GH¢500 to GH¢350.

  • Premium same-day delivery, to be introduced for applicants with emergencies, particularly in the business sector.

  • A modernised digital platform, real-time data verification with the NIA, and a 24-hour call centre to boost transparency and efficiency.

Mr. Ablakwa stressed that these innovations were designed to make passport services more accessible, fair, and corruption-free.

“Passports are no longer a bottleneck or a privilege reserved for those with connections. They are now accessible, secure, and delivered in record time,” he said.

He added that the transformation of passport administration was a cornerstone of President Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which seeks to entrench efficiency and accountability in public service delivery.

“From printing and delivery to pricing and security, every aspect of passport administration has been transformed. The figures speak for themselves. This is the new Ghana we are building,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.

