WAEC eyes digital examination to curb cheating in WASSCE and BECE

  Fri, 12 Sep 2025
FRI, 12 SEP 2025
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is exploring the introduction of computer-based testing (CBT) as part of new measures to combat malpractice in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Under the proposal, candidates would take their exams using computers instead of the traditional paper format.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Friday, September 12, 2025, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, disclosed that the Council has already begun technical consultations and plans to pilot the initiative on a smaller scale before expanding nationwide.

“Gradually, we are also thinking about computer-based testing, which is something that we have thought about. We have had a technical committee meeting. We want to pilot that with one of our small examination, the general and advanced business certificate examination,” Mr. Kapi explained.

“This is an examination that does not have a large candidature, so we can manage them at the regional capital, where we are sure of internet connectivity, and once we are able to do that, we believe we can begin the process, so that if that works, we can replicate.”

The move comes at a time when exam malpractice remains a pressing concern. At least 14 people — including teachers, students, and invigilators — have already been arrested nationwide in connection with the ongoing WASSCE.

