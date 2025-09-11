Asanko clash: Desist from arming themselves to confront our men – GAF to Mpatuam residents

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned residents of Mpatuam and nearby mining communities to abandon plans of arming themselves in confrontations with the military, following violent clashes that left two people dead, including a local Assembly Member.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 10, the military confirmed it had deployed personnel to the Asanko Gold Ghana Limited concession since July 2025 to curb illegal mining and safeguard lives and property. The deployment, according to GAF, was agreed after consultations with local security councils, community leaders, and representatives of the illegal miners.

Tensions, however, erupted on Monday, September 8, when a patrol team encountered illegal miners in restricted areas of the concession. The miners fled, later alleging that one of their own drowned after falling into an abandoned pit while escaping.

The following day, September 9, the standoff escalated. Groups of agitated miners returned in protest, placing the deceased’s body near a military base at Esaase. Although police officers were called to take custody of the body, the protesters retrieved it before police arrival.

Anger quickly spilled over as mobs from nearby communities stormed the concession, torching 14 pieces of heavy-duty mining equipment, including excavators, tipper trucks, bulldozers, and drilling machines. Amid the chaos, Samuel Danquah, Assemblyman for Manso Aboabo, sustained injuries and was later pronounced dead at a clinic in Nkawie.

“The situation was brought under control after reinforcements and firing of warning shots,” the GAF stated.

While expressing regret over the loss of lives and extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Armed Forces also drew a red line:

“The military wishes to caution the people of Mpatuam and all others in mining communities to desist from arming themselves to confront the Ghana Armed Forces.”

“We urge all citizens to cooperate with the Armed Forces and refrain from acts that endanger lives or undermine national security,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into the incident and the destruction of property at the concession site.