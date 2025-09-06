Smithsonian’s Teaching Africa Day 2025 to celebrate African dance

The Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. will mark its 10th annual Teaching Africa Day on September 13, 2025, with a dynamic celebration titled “Dancing the Message: African Dance as a Language of the Continent and the Diaspora.”

The event will feature an afternoon of immersive cultural experiences, from dance performances and workshops to art making, readings, and a lively dance. As the museum continues to commemorate its 60th year, the event signals its commitment to promoting Africa’s rich cultural heritage and driving community engagement.

Over the years, the event has come to provide a platform for educators, families, the Washington D.C. metro communities and beyond, to showcase books, films, games, programs, and other resources on the rich heritage of Africa.

Last year’s Teaching Africa Day was a remarkable success, owing in part to the involvement of various Afrocentric institutions around the United States, including TheAfricanDream Consultancy.

The consultancy which is an information and communication research consulting firm on Africa Affairs last year ensured the participation of the renowned Osagyefo Dance Company, whose dynamic performances brought the rhythms and stories of Africa to life.

This collaboration highlighted the power of partnerships in creating meaningful cultural programming for us, which is why we are excited to be back again for 2025 Teaching Africa Day with the National Museum of African Art.

The consultancy is working hard to bring on board more exciting performance ideas and performers in proceeding future events, “as we want to make sure the story of Africa and her Diaspora is well told,” stated the consultancy.

The founder of TheAfricanDream Consultancy Mr. Oral Ofori emphasized that “in 2026, the United States will be celebrating its 250th anniversary since the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 and our work with the Museum will play an important role in capturing the parts Africans played in this process to show the beauty that becomes America when people of all race and backgrounds work together for the common good…”

Why attending this year’s event is encouraged

The event, which will be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 1-5 p.m. at the National Museum of African Art will present unique opportunities to experience African culture first hand through an immersive engagement in the sights, sounds, and movements of African dance and art.

The institution will help attendees with the community through connecting with artists, performers, and fellow attendees who are going to be passionate about African heritage.

© The National Museum of African Art

Attendees will get to learn and create as they participate in drop-in art making workshops, dance workshops with Afrochique, Kuumba Kids and the Osagyefo Dance Company, and other fun activities including dance battles and moderated panel discussions.

The National Museum of African Art declared that attending this year’s Teaching Africa Day will not only celebrate Africa’s cultural richness but also contribute to a broader understanding and appreciation of the continent’s influence on global culture.

“Don’t miss this exciting program, come waving your flag and connect with the handful of respective Embassies that are scheduled to attend from around the Washington D.C diplomatic community,” said Mr. Ofori. Register for Teaching Africa Day 2025 here.

Written by Abeeb Lekan Sodiq