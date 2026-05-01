2026 May Day: I will let the economic growth filter down to your pockets – Mahama assures Ghanaian workers

John Dramani Mahama has pledged to turn Ghana’s economic stability into jobs and better livelihoods, promising that workers will see real benefits as the country grows.

Marking the 2026 May Day celebrations with workers, the president said the government’s next priority is to ensure that recent gains in the economy translate into opportunities for ordinary people.

“Our mission is clear. We want to turn stability into opportunity. We will not just manage the economy, we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity,” he said.

He assured workers across sectors that the impact of growth would be felt in homes, from teachers to technicians and others in key industries.

“I wish to promise the Ghanaian worker that as the economy grows, you will be the first to benefit. Growth must filter down to the pocket of the Ghanaian worker,” he added.

The president also stressed the need for accountability in public office, saying officials must remain answerable to citizens. He praised the judiciary for setting up additional High Courts to speed up the prosecution of audit related offences.

On energy, Mr Mahama addressed recent power disruptions linked to a fire at the Akosombo facility. He said engineers had restored full generation capacity.

“Just yesterday, I was in Akosombo to inspect the damage at the VRA station. GRIDCo and VRA engineers have been able to bypass the affected control room and restart all six turbines at the Akosombo Generating Station,” he said.