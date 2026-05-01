"24-hour economy markets will transform the economy" — Hon Jerry Ameko

Ghana’s 24-hour economy market initiative is a transformative project launched by President John Mahama to establish modern, round-the-clock trading hubs in all 261 districts of the country.

The initiative aims to create jobs, boost productivity, and reduce import dependency; these markets will feature infrastructure for continuous operation, including security, storage, and banking.

Speaking to the media after the signing of the contracts for the construction of the markets at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council Conference Room on Thursday 30th April 2026, the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) in the Volta Region, Hon. Jerry Ameko, described the policy as a game-changer that will transform Ghana’s economy and improve livelihoods across the country.

Hon. Ameko, who also serves as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Adaklu Municipal Assembly, explained that the initiative goes beyond the provision of trading spaces, noting that each market will be supported with essential facilities including banking services, health centres, educational institutions, police posts and farmer service centres to ensure smooth and continuous economic activity.

According to him, the policy represents a comprehensive approach to economic transformation, aimed at boosting productivity, increasing income levels and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the people.

He added that the initiative would “put money in the pockets of the people, get everybody busy, and ensure there is value for everything we produce in our commerce,” while urging citizens to embrace the policy and contribute to its success.

Hon. Ameko further commended the government under President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as deliberate and pragmatic efforts to revive the economy through flagship programmes such as the 24-hour economy market initiative.

“The 24-hour economy market, which contract was signed today, is a dream come true. We needed somebody who could take very pragmatic steps to bring the economy back on track, and this programme is one of those steps,” he said.

He emphasised that the concept of a 24-hour economy would ensure that economic activities continue at all times, thereby maximising productivity and creating constant income streams for individuals and businesses.

Providing details on the structure of the markets, Hon. Ameko noted that the integration of key services within the market centres would enhance convenience and efficiency.

“Inside the markets, we are going to have banks, educational facilities, health facilities and everything needed to support business growth. It is a transformational policy that has now been practicalised,” he explained.

He also highlighted the role of improved infrastructure in supporting the initiative, stating that ongoing road construction projects across the country would facilitate the transportation of goods to these markets, thereby linking producers directly to buyers.

On the issue of security, Hon. Ameko assured that adequate measures have been factored into the design of the markets.

“These markets are coming with police posts, so security is assured. Government has also improved street lighting across districts, making our communities safer for both day and night economic activities,” he said.

He urged residents to report any challenges related to street lighting or security to their local authorities, including assembly members and chief executives, for prompt resolution.

Addressing concerns about the viability of such markets in remote areas, Hon. Ameko dismissed doubts, stressing that every community has the potential to benefit from the initiative if residents actively participate.

“When people say some places are remote, I say there are people there who buy and sell. If markets help other areas, they will also help those communities to grow. What is good for one is good for all,” he noted.

He encouraged communities to take ownership of the projects and leverage their unique economic strengths to ensure success.

“It is the people who make a place busy. When we embrace these markets and make use of them, they will thrive. This policy can work everywhere if we are intentional about it,” he added.

Hon. Ameko disclosed that contractors are expected to move to their respective sites by May 13, 2026, marking the beginning of physical construction works across the region.

“We all just have to rebrand. We all just have to repackage ourselves, reset our minds, and just ensure that this programme, this policy comes to a reality. It is happening live, and we believe it is the game changer,” he stated.

In a brief address at the event, the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, described the initiative as a bold and practical step towards transforming local economies and promoting inclusive growth.

Hon. Gunu noted that the 24-hour economy agenda, championed by President Mahama, is designed to drive job creation, enhance productivity and expand economic opportunities for traders, artisans and the youth.

“Today’s signing signals our readiness as a region to move from policy to implementation. These market projects will modernise trading spaces and create opportunities for round-the-clock economic activities,” he stated.

He called on all stakeholders, including contractors, assemblies and community leaders, to ensure transparency, quality execution and timely completion of the projects.

“The success of this initiative depends on our collective commitment. Let us work together to make the Volta Region a model for the 24-hour economy agenda in Ghana,” he urged.