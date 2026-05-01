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Massive reactions as woman allegedly snatches her daughter’s boyfriend

  Fri, 01 May 2026
Social News Massive reactions as woman allegedly snatches her daughter’s boyfriend
FRI, 01 MAY 2026

Social media is buzzing as a Ghanaian woman has reportedly snatched her daughter’s boyfriend.

The matter was discussed on Oyerepa FM on April 29, 2026. According to the report, the woman’s husband, Yaw Charles, said there had been tension in their family home.

He said he later rented a separate apartment for his wife, Mercy, to restore peace. He remained in the family house. He visited her from time to time.

His wife lived in the apartment with their daughter. He said he became concerned during one of his visits. “One day, I met a young man there, and when I asked questions, I was told he was my daughter’s boyfriend,” he said.

He said he was told the young man had a leg injury and was staying there for care. He said he accepted the explanation at first. Later, he said he noticed what he described as unusual behaviour between them.

He said his suspicion increased after an unannounced visit. “One day, I visited my wife unannounced. I could hear some sounds in the room which made me suspicious,” he said.

“The young man came out with a towel wrapped around his waist. He called my wife, only for her to come out partially without clothes,” he added.

He said he confronted his wife, but she denied it. He later informed their daughter.

The daughter said she initially did not believe it. “When my father told me, I did not believe it, but when I asked my mother, she told me I can’t handle the man; that was why she snatched him from me,” she said.

-mynewsgh

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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