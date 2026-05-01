UG, KNUST and UCC lecturers to withdraw services over unpaid promotion arrears

Branches of the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC), and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have served notice of an impending industrial action over what they describe as the government’s failure to honour agreed conditions of service.

In a letter dated April 29, 2026, addressed to the National Labour Commission (NLC), the lecturers said they intend “to withdraw all teaching and related services in due course.”

The notice, signed by leaders of the three branches, indicated that the issues leading to the decision had already been adjudicated by the NLC, with agreements reached between UTAG and government.

However, the association accused government of failing to comply with those agreements despite multiple reminders. “While UTAG has shown fidelity to the settlement clauses… the Government has failed to do the same,” the letter stated.

According to the lecturers, key concerns include unpaid promotion arrears and the non-implementation of revised conditions of service for senior members of public universities.

They revealed that “promotion arrears remain unpaid, some dating as far back as the 2019/2020 Year, and our CoS remains unrevised,” adding that the situation continues “to wreak untold hardships on UTAG members.”

The association further explained that efforts to resolve the matter through official channels have not yielded results, leaving them with limited options.

“Given the above narration, we have concluded that the only avenue left is the withdrawal of teaching and related services until each of these issues is fully addressed,” the statement emphasised.

UTAG is demanding, among others, a formal exemption of senior members from the mandatory three-month cap on promotion arrears, full implementation of revised conditions of service with retroactive effect, and the payment of all outstanding arrears and entitlements.

The association says it will begin processes to activate the strike in line with its constitution if the concerns are not addressed.