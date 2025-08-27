Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga

A historic peace declaration was made on August 22, 2025, as Bonaboto and traditional leaders announced the official end of the Bawku conflict’s spillover into the Bolgatanga municipality.

The announcement followed months of discreet negotiations and deeply symbolic traditional ceremonies aimed at restoring trust and healing divisions.

The intervention was first signaled on June 18, 2025, when stakeholders issued a press release cautioning the warring factions to halt retaliatory killings and violent attacks in the Bonaboto area. That warning paved the way for direct engagements with the rival groups and set the foundation for reconciliation.

Central to the peace process were powerful traditional rites led by the Tindaana and the Bolgatanga Traditional Council. On July 29, both factions were required to provide items for a land-cleansing ceremony, an ancient ritual meant to symbolically wash away the bloodshed and remind the groups of the spiritual and social consequences of defiance.

With the rituals complete and tensions eased, traditional leaders issued a heartfelt appeal: the factions must “live as brothers and sisters in peace.” The declaration marked both a celebration of restored calm and a sober reminder that peace requires a shared commitment.

At the press conference, leaders expressed gratitude to all who contributed—including the Traditional Council, youth groups, media, and civil society organizations—and reaffirmed their pledge to continue hosting all residents of Bolgatanga. They emphasized, however, that their hospitality must be met with respect and a collective resolve to protect the peace.

Full press release below:

PRESS RELEASE

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE BOLGATANGA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL, TINDAAMA, ASSEMBLY MEMBERS, YOUTH GROUPS, BONABOTO, AND STAKEHOLDERS OF THE BONABOTO CATCHMENT AREA ON MEASURES TO CURB THE ESCALATION OF THE BAWKU CONFLICT INTO BOLGATANGA AND ITS ENVIRONS

Press Conference

For Immediate Release

Date: August 22, 2025

Bolgatanga, Upper East Region

STATEMENT ON THE FINALIZATION OF MEASURES TO PREVENT THE ESCALATION OF THE BAWKU CONFLICT INTO THE BONABOTO ENCLAVE

The Bolgatanga Traditional Council, the Tindaama, BONABOTO, Assembly Members, Youth Groups, and other key stakeholders, including civil society organisations within the BONABOTO catchment area, convened a conclusive meeting on August 22, 2025, to bring finality to ongoing processes aimed at preventing the escalation of the Bawku conflict into Bolgatanga and its environs.

PROCESSES UNDERTAKEN

Stakeholder Engagement

Following our earlier press release issued on June 18, 2025, we engaged both factions in the Bawku conflict to unequivocally condemn the retaliatory killings and violent attacks that had occurred within the BONABOTO area as a direct consequence of the ongoing disturbances. Both factions were firmly cautioned to desist immediately from engaging in any further retaliatory actions within the Bolgatanga Municipality and its surrounding communities.

2. Traditional Cleansing of the Land

The Tindaama, after reiterating warnings against defying the peace directive, highlighted the urgent necessity of cleansing the land of blood spilled in Bolgatanga as a result of the Bawku conflict. Both factions were instructed to provide the requisite items for the performance of traditional cleansing rites. The Bolgatanga Traditional Council duly received the items and handed them over to the Tindaama, who performed the rites accordingly.

The Mamprusi community conducted their rites at Tindonmolgo, led by the Tindonmolgo Tindaana.

The Kusaug community subsequently performed their rites on a later date.

3. Implications of the Rites

The Tindaana warned both factions that defying the call for peace after the performance of these rites would invoke dire spiritual consequences. He emphasized that both communities are deeply aware of the cultural significance of these rites and should therefore uphold the peace accorded.

4. Final Call for Peace

We strongly appeal to both factions residing within Bolgatanga and the broader BONABOTO enclave to live together peacefully as brothers and sisters on this shared land. Today marks the official conclusion of all processes and engagements aimed at ending retaliatory attacks in Bolgatanga and its environs. We reaffirm our commitment to continue hosting all communities in peace, provided our hospitality is respected and not abused.

CONCLUSION

The people of the BONABOTO catchment area have consistently demonstrated patience, tolerance, and hospitality towards all residents regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation. This spirit of unity must not be mistaken for weakness. We stand firmly united in our resolve to protect our communities and to safeguard the peace and stability that have long characterized our region.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Bolgatanga Traditional Council, the Tindaama, BONABOTO, Assembly Members, Youth Groups, and other stakeholders for their invaluable contributions in ensuring the success of this peace initiative. We equally thank both factions for recognizing and supporting this intervention.

ISSUED AND SIGNED JOINTLY BY:

The Bolgatanga Traditional Council of the BONABOTO Catchment Area

The Tindaama

Assembly Members of Bolgatanga Municipality and Bolgatanga East District

Youth Groups and Organisations of Bolgatanga and its Environs

BONABOTO

Alagumgube

Key Stakeholders of the BONABOTO Catchment Area and Civil Society Organisations

