Education Minister calls on Sunyani Traditional Council

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu has met with the Omanhene of Sunyani, Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II to discuss measures needed to be taken to promote good quality education in the area.

The minister was accompanied by the Bono NDC Regional Chairman, Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo; the MP for Sunyani East, Seid Mubarak; the NDC Regional Organizer, Mr. Seidu Mohammed (alias Maha), among others.

The minister briefed the Omanhene on some steps being taken by the government to boost educational standards in the country and expand access to all qualified people.

He pledged to support the development of universities within the Sunyani Traditional Area, specifically the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and the Sunyani Technical University (STU).

For his part, the Omanhene commended the minister for his hard work and dedication to duty which would inure to the benefit of the nation in the long term.

Examination malpractice

On examination malpractice, the Sunyanimanhene urged the minister to address the menace by considering the installation of surveillance cameras in examination halls nationwide.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II appealed for the establishment of a technical school in Sunyani, emphasizing the need to shift from a book-oriented education system to one that is focused on practical skills training to enhance employment promotion.

He further called for the government’s intervention towards completing the long-abandoned Sunyani Regional Library project, which has stalled for over two decades.

In his response, Haruna Iddrisu assured Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II of the government’s commitment to establishing the proposed technical school and completing the regional library and reiterated his commitment at improving educational infrastructure and quality in the Bono region.