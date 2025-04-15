NPP's Amoako Baah forms New Patriotic Front, says NPP is incompetent and broken by arrogant Akufo-Addo, corrupt leadership

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political scientist and veteran member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a blistering attack on the party’s leadership, describing it as irredeemably “corrupt” and “incompetent.”

He is now advocating for the creation of a new political movement, the New Patriotic Front, as a solution to what he views as the NPP’s decline.

In a televised interview with Alfred Ocansey on TV3, Dr. Amoako Baah expressed deep frustration over the current state of the party and dismissed any hopes of reform from within.

“We want to fix the party, but those involved in the wrongdoing are the ones in charge. Do you think they will willingly give you a chance to throw them out? No, they won’t. Leave the party for them and form a new one. The shortest way around this thing is to form a new party,” he declared.

He laid much of the blame at the doorstep of the presidency, accusing it of exerting overbearing influence and acting in ways that undermine the party’s democratic values.

“It should be put on his head.

"He became very unpopular. He became arrogant. If I was the chairman, I would have thrown him out of the party. Because no president should be given any power to do such a thing. Campaign against your own party members, no. Does the party belong to him?” he asked.

Dr. Amoako Baah urged party loyalists who share his sentiments to break away and support the new movement he believes will reflect the true ideals of the party.

“All NPP supporters should join the new party that is coming up, New Patriotic Front.

"When it comes out, join. That will be the real party. The old one should be left for the corrupt leaders,” he stressed.

He also criticized the government’s economic management, linking the country’s ongoing financial challenges to misgovernance and lack of accountability.

“The old party is incompetent and corrupt. Look at what is happening in ECG,” he said.

According to him, the administration has resorted to excessive money printing as a desperate attempt to cover debts, worsening inflation and economic instability.

“They print more notes so they can have a little room to pay the creditors of the government, and in so doing destroyed the economy of the country.

"They printed the money in big volumes and are now hiding it. This has set the country back for a long time. If the country doesn’t get a person to step in with emergency powers, then we are doomed,” he warned.