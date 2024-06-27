ModernGhana logo
Association of Professional Development Communicators-Ghana to be launched July 5

THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The first-ever Association of Professional Development Communicators-Ghana (APDC-Ghana) will officially be launched to advocate for policies that will ensure meaningful development in the country.

The event scheduled for July 5, 2024 will be held at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Accra.

The association's Acting Media Liaison & Communications Officer, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri announced via a statement dated June 27, said APDC-Ghana aims to enhance how development issues are communicated to communities and the public through various forms and strategies.

"APDC-Ghana aims to foster collaboration, advocate for development issues, and promote behaviour change through diverse yet effective communication techniques,” he stated.

Some of the association's key objectives, he noted, include researching and promoting best practices in communication for development, building the capacity of communicators, and advocating for marginalized voices.

"It will also utilise diverse methods through partnerships to address development challenges in sectors like health, education, agriculture and the environment.

"Our mission is to enhance development communication in Ghana, focusing on various sectors and issues confronting our beloved country," he stressed.

According to him, the new association will also focus on community engagement and cross-cultural communication to drive behavior change for development.

Read a copy of the statement below:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
27TH JUNE 2024
LAUNCH OF THE ASSOCIATION OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATORS – GHANA

The Association of Professional Development Communicators - Ghana (APDC-Ghana) is pleased to announce its official launch on July 5, 2024, 10:00 AM, at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

APDC-Ghana aims to enhance development communication in Ghana, focusing on various sectors and issues confronting our beloved country, including but not limited to health, education, agriculture, environmental conservation, and governance. Our mission is to foster collaboration, advocate for development issues, and promote behavior change through diverse yet effective communication techniques.

Our objectives include:

  • Researching and promoting effective communication for development.
  • Building the capacity of development communicators.
  • Advocating for marginalized voices in development projects.
  • Fostering community engagement and collaboration.
  • Promoting behavior change through cross-cultural communication.
  • Utilizing diverse communication methods for development challenges through partnerships.

We therefore call on our stakeholders to join us in this important initiative. Your support has always been invaluable, and we look forward to your participation.

END.
For further enquiries, kindly contact:
Mr. Emmanuel Seidu Ajarfor Abugri
(Media Liaison & Communications Officer)
Mob: 0247414780.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

