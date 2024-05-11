Provide adequate resources for NCCE to function properly

11.05.2024 LISTEN

The National Commission for Civic Education, established by Article 231 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and the National Commission for Civic Education Act (Act 452), is an independent, non-partisan government entity.

Its primary mandate is to create civic awareness, promote democracy, and foster an understanding of citizens’ rights and responsibilities through civic education. The Commission plays a crucial role in voter education, particularly for first-time voters, and also raises awareness about civic roles and responsibilities. Additionally, it informs the public about new programs, including updates related to currency denominations.

Despite facing budget constraints over the years, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encountered challenges in maintaining a full fleet of vehicles across various regions. From the Upper West Region to the Upper East Region, and from the Savannah Region to the Oti Region, the NCCE cannot boast of a complete complement of vehicles for its Municipal and District directorates. While there have been one or two motorbikes provided to support district activities, the overall transportation infrastructure remains insufficient. Additionally, the monetization of media houses has hindered effective engagement, limiting platforms for the NCCE’s work.

Moreover, it is essential to acknowledge that numerous rural communities continue to depend on the NCCE for information dissemination. Despite these formidable obstacles, the devoted staff members of the NCCE, a significant proportion of whom possess master’s degrees and an average of first degrees, exemplify the commission’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of human resources behind the scenes.

Let’s address the situation candidly: the government’s reluctance to empower an independent civic institution like the NCCE stems from the realization that an empowered citizenry would amplify their voices and demand greater accountability. Despite several decades since its establishment, why hasn’t the government prioritized building an exemplary institution? It’s time to construct an enviable organization and acknowledge the pivotal role of the NCCEs in our democratic progress and consolidation.

The blame game must cease, and instead, we should actively support these institutions to meet their expectations. Ghanaians should delve deeper into understanding the NCCE’s limited funding and resources before hastily labeling it as ‘ineffective.’ While some efforts have been made, a more robust commitment is necessary.

Despite operating within budget constraints, the NCCE has commendably worked to combat violent extremism. Collaborating with youth leaders, clergy, and rural communities, they’ve engaged in vital civic activities. Their resilience underscores the importance of adequate funding and support from the government and development partners. With these resources, Ghana can foster an informed citizenry, promoting cohesion and a sense of patriotism.

This view is expressed by Tahiru Lukman who is an astute social scientist with a strong background in participatory research methods and community mobilization and project interventions with over twelve (12) years of experience in development work, research, training and consultancy service.

