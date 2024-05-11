ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.05.2024 Feature Article

Provide adequate resources for NCCE to function properly

Provide adequate resources for NCCE to function properly
11.05.2024 LISTEN

The National Commission for Civic Education, established by Article 231 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and the National Commission for Civic Education Act (Act 452), is an independent, non-partisan government entity.

Its primary mandate is to create civic awareness, promote democracy, and foster an understanding of citizens’ rights and responsibilities through civic education. The Commission plays a crucial role in voter education, particularly for first-time voters, and also raises awareness about civic roles and responsibilities. Additionally, it informs the public about new programs, including updates related to currency denominations.

Despite facing budget constraints over the years, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encountered challenges in maintaining a full fleet of vehicles across various regions. From the Upper West Region to the Upper East Region, and from the Savannah Region to the Oti Region, the NCCE cannot boast of a complete complement of vehicles for its Municipal and District directorates. While there have been one or two motorbikes provided to support district activities, the overall transportation infrastructure remains insufficient. Additionally, the monetization of media houses has hindered effective engagement, limiting platforms for the NCCE’s work.

Moreover, it is essential to acknowledge that numerous rural communities continue to depend on the NCCE for information dissemination. Despite these formidable obstacles, the devoted staff members of the NCCE, a significant proportion of whom possess master’s degrees and an average of first degrees, exemplify the commission’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of human resources behind the scenes.

Let’s address the situation candidly: the government’s reluctance to empower an independent civic institution like the NCCE stems from the realization that an empowered citizenry would amplify their voices and demand greater accountability. Despite several decades since its establishment, why hasn’t the government prioritized building an exemplary institution? It’s time to construct an enviable organization and acknowledge the pivotal role of the NCCEs in our democratic progress and consolidation.

The blame game must cease, and instead, we should actively support these institutions to meet their expectations. Ghanaians should delve deeper into understanding the NCCE’s limited funding and resources before hastily labeling it as ‘ineffective.’ While some efforts have been made, a more robust commitment is necessary.

Despite operating within budget constraints, the NCCE has commendably worked to combat violent extremism. Collaborating with youth leaders, clergy, and rural communities, they’ve engaged in vital civic activities. Their resilience underscores the importance of adequate funding and support from the government and development partners. With these resources, Ghana can foster an informed citizenry, promoting cohesion and a sense of patriotism.

This view is expressed by Tahiru Lukman who is an astute social scientist with a strong background in participatory research methods and community mobilization and project interventions with over twelve (12) years of experience in development work, research, training and consultancy service.

Tahiru Lukman
Author, Development Consult and Research Fellow

Tel: +233 (0) 209154057
Email: [email protected]

More from this author (85)

More

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate

1 hour ago

Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC

1 hour ago

AR: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company A/R: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company

1 hour ago

Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12 Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12

1 hour ago

Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17 Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17

1 hour ago

Well address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians We’ll address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians

1 hour ago

BOG spent over GH1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV BOG spent over GH₵1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV

1 hour ago

I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa

1 hour ago

BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV

1 hour ago

Deputy AG justifies Presidencys decision not to release full KPMG report on SML-GRA deal Deputy AG justifies Presidency’s decision not to release full KPMG report on SML...

Just in....
body-container-line