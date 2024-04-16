New Force aims to redeem Ghana and West Africa — Nana Kwame Bediako

The ultimate goal of the New Force movement in Ghana is to redeem Ghana and extend that redemption to all of West Africa, says the party's leader Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, April 16, Cheddar outlined the guiding mission and singular vision of the New Force ahead of Ghana's 2024 elections where he will run as an independent presidential candidate.

"It is the ultimate goal of The New Force movement to restore the economy of Ghana and to redeem the nation of Ghana and by extension all of Africa," Cheddar stated.

He added "It is the guiding mission of The New Force to buy back our country which is already sold. This is the message of The New Force. It's singular vision. Its singular objective."

Cheddar further noted that his "destiny is tied to that of the people of Ghana" suggesting that every choice he makes, both privately and publicly, is aimed at realizing the New Force's vision of redeeming Ghana and extending that redemption to the rest of West Africa.

This comes after he denied media reports saying he would buy Ghana should voters reject him in the upcoming polls.