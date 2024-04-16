ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New Force aims to redeem Ghana and West Africa — Nana Kwame Bediako

Headlines Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of the New Force and 2024 independent presidential candidate
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of the New Force and 2024 independent presidential candidate

The ultimate goal of the New Force movement in Ghana is to redeem Ghana and extend that redemption to all of West Africa, says the party's leader Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, April 16, Cheddar outlined the guiding mission and singular vision of the New Force ahead of Ghana's 2024 elections where he will run as an independent presidential candidate.

"It is the ultimate goal of The New Force movement to restore the economy of Ghana and to redeem the nation of Ghana and by extension all of Africa," Cheddar stated.

He added "It is the guiding mission of The New Force to buy back our country which is already sold. This is the message of The New Force. It's singular vision. Its singular objective."

Cheddar further noted that his "destiny is tied to that of the people of Ghana" suggesting that every choice he makes, both privately and publicly, is aimed at realizing the New Force's vision of redeeming Ghana and extending that redemption to the rest of West Africa.

This comes after he denied media reports saying he would buy Ghana should voters reject him in the upcoming polls.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Michael Nyantakyi, the General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union PUWU. It’s an abuse of power to arrest ECG officials for performing legitimate duties ...

3 hours ago

Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institutions in Ghana By August 2024 Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institu...

3 hours ago

Okyeama Kwame Corruption makes a lot of people rich, happy; NDC, NPP cannot help us – Okyeame ...

3 hours ago

GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of petrol GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of p...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Bawumia will use Ghana’s gold to stabilize the Cedi if voted as President — Ahia...

3 hours ago

Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghanas journey towards enhanced connectivity, economic prosperity – NPP Germany Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghana’s journey towards enhanc...

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of EduWatch Idea behind Performance Tracker is great but shouldn't be limited to election ye...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 2024 NPP flagbearer Election 2024: Bawumia losing 21.8% of NPP’s 2020 Akan votes — Global InfoAnalyt...

3 hours ago

People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owesGHS650 billion; who is going to pay that debt – Mahama ponders People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owes GHS650 billion; who is...

3 hours ago

Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments lands Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments l...

Just in....
body-container-line