Akufo-Addo launches new comprehensive National Service Policy to shape service personnel for success

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched a new comprehensive National Service Policy.

The Policy was launched on Monday, April 15.
According to President Akufo-Addo, the new comprehensive National Service Policy will shape service personnel for success in the professional world.

“On Monday, 15th April, 2024, I launched a new comprehensive National Service Policy, which sets out the broad framework for transforming the National Service Scheme from just merely mobilising and deploying young graduates into various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, into becoming a world-class institution, which shapes service personnel for success in the professional world,” the President said in a post on Facebook.

In his post, President Akufo-Addo said the comprehensive National Service Policy represents a paradigm shift.

He said the new policy will provide direction for the scheme's delivery and align it with government agenda to ensure that service personnel are adequately prepared for the transition from school to the workforce.

The National Service Secretariat is of the view that the newly launched comprehensive National Service Policy has everything to improve national service in the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
