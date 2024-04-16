Govt releases GH¢26million to pay arrears owed Institutional Suppliers

16.04.2024 LISTEN

Ministry of Education has announced the disbursement of GH¢26 million to Institutional Suppliers responsible for supplying school uniforms, PE kits, stationery, etc., as part of the Free Senior High School programme.

Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, says the amount underscores the government’s commitment to fostering quality education and ensuring the smooth running of educational institutions, as well as ensuring smooth, timely, and efficient distribution of resources as part of measures to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana.

“The government of Ghana has released an amount of GH¢26 million through the Ministry of Education to Institutional Suppliers who are responsible for the supply of school uniforms, PE kits, stationery, and other items. The amount released is to clear some outstanding arrears and also underscores the government’s commitment to foster quality education and ensure that there is a smooth running of our senior high schools.”

“On that basis, government once again reaffirms our commitment to ensure the smooth, timely, and efficient distribution of resources that will continue to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana.”

-citinewsroom