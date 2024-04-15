ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘You can't blame minority over stalled Komenda Sugar Factory’ — Ato Forson to Oppong Nkrumah

Headlines Minister for Works And Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumahleft and Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Minister for Works And Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah[left] and Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has denied claims by the NPP government that the Minority is responsible for delays in operationalizing the Komenda Sugar Factory.

Works and Housing Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a visit to the place accused the Minority's opposition to waivers as the reason the project is been stalled.

However, in a statement dated April 15, Ato Forson said there is currently no tax waiver request before Parliament related to the factory.

"For the record, the over GHS5.5 billion worth of unconscionable tax waivers to crony businesses of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government currently pending before the Finance Committee of Parliament, do not include any such request as claimed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah," Ato Forson stated.

He added: "The NDC Minority cannot therefore be blamed for stalling the Komenda Sugar Factory."

Ato Forson listed facts showing the NDC government revamped the factory in 2016 with credit facilities totaling $59 million. It produced its first sugar the same year after a test run, he noted.

However, the NPP government, according to the NDC MP, "abandoned it during the first four years" despite promises by President Akufo-Addo in 2021 and the Trade Minister in 2022 that it would be operationalized.

The Minority Leader stressed "Having failed to keep their promises to the Chiefs and people of Komenda to operationalise the factory after eight good years, it is ridiculous for Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to conjure up such last-minute excuse and seek to blame his government's failure on the Minority in Parliament."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Arrest any driver charging new transport fares – Transport Ministry urges Police Arrest any driver charging new transport fares – Transport Ministry urges Police

28 minutes ago

Dont put our lives in danger again — Persons living with HIV appeal to Akufo-Addo Don’t put our lives in danger again — Persons living with HIV appeal to Akufo-Ad...

1 hour ago

Minister for Works And Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumahleft and Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson ‘You can't blame minority over stalled Komenda Sugar Factory’ — Ato Forson to Op...

1 hour ago

Dr. Maksym Subh, Special Envoy of Ukraine to the Middle East and Africa right with Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration left Ukraine pledges to strengthen bilateral, trade ties with Ghana after commissioni...

1 hour ago

We haven't received our stipends for the past 11 months — Ghanaian scholarship beneficiaries in Serbia ‘We haven't received our stipends for the past 11 months’ — Ghanaian scholarship...

2 hours ago

Ghana Mineworkers Union reschedules protest against Lands Ministry Ghana Mineworkers’ Union reschedules protest against Lands Ministry

2 hours ago

BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison IMF programme: We are beginning to reap substantial macroeconomic dividends – Er...

2 hours ago

April 15: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to 1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank April 15: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to $1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong Offinso Kayera Youth calls for Bryan Acheampong's enstoolment as chief

12 hours ago

Letsile Tebogo from Botswana shows his 200 metres bronze medal after the 2023 world championships in Budapest.. By ANDREJ ISAKOVIC AFP Botswana sprint diamond Tebogo eyes double Olympic gold

Just in....
body-container-line