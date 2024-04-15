‘You can't blame minority over stalled Komenda Sugar Factory’ — Ato Forson to Oppong Nkrumah

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has denied claims by the NPP government that the Minority is responsible for delays in operationalizing the Komenda Sugar Factory.

Works and Housing Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a visit to the place accused the Minority's opposition to waivers as the reason the project is been stalled.

However, in a statement dated April 15, Ato Forson said there is currently no tax waiver request before Parliament related to the factory.

"For the record, the over GHS5.5 billion worth of unconscionable tax waivers to crony businesses of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government currently pending before the Finance Committee of Parliament, do not include any such request as claimed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah," Ato Forson stated.

He added: "The NDC Minority cannot therefore be blamed for stalling the Komenda Sugar Factory."

Ato Forson listed facts showing the NDC government revamped the factory in 2016 with credit facilities totaling $59 million. It produced its first sugar the same year after a test run, he noted.

However, the NPP government, according to the NDC MP, "abandoned it during the first four years" despite promises by President Akufo-Addo in 2021 and the Trade Minister in 2022 that it would be operationalized.

The Minority Leader stressed "Having failed to keep their promises to the Chiefs and people of Komenda to operationalise the factory after eight good years, it is ridiculous for Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to conjure up such last-minute excuse and seek to blame his government's failure on the Minority in Parliament."