Asamoah Gyan pays courtesy call on NSA 

Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has called on the leadership of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The move was to officially inform them about the invite them about the impending All Regional Games fixed for Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Mr. Dodzie Numekevor, the Director General of NSA in his remarks said the authority would make its facilities available for the event, adding that the authority would offer technical support to the organisers.

He urged the organisers to use the official logo of the NSA for all their promotional materials without any hindrance, adding that they had given approval for the event.

Mr. Seth Panwum Boyoyo, Board Chairman of the NSA said the project was in line with the core mandate of the authority and that it was appropriate for the authority to support the initiative.

Officials present at the meeting were the Deputy Director General of the NSA, Mr. Majeed Bawa, former Black Stars player Bafuor Gyan and other members of the Regional Games Team.

GNA

