Ghana’s cocoa risks possible ban over galamsey-induced contamination – Henry Kokofu

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kokofu, has issued a stark warning regarding a potential embargo on Ghana’s cocoa bean exports to the global market.

This caution, according to Mr. Kokofu, stems from the escalating activities of illegal miners, which threaten to jeopardize the quality and safety of Ghana’s cocoa production.

Mr. Kokofu, alongside fellow environmental analysts, expressed deep concern over the alarming pollution levels in the country, attributing much of it to human activities that pose significant environmental risks.

Speaking at a public lecture held at the Kumasi Technical University, Mr. Kokofu highlighted the urgent need to address these pressing issues.

He underscored the critical role of the cocoa industry as a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy but highlighted the severe strain it faces due to illegal mining activities.

“It is important to note that the cocoa industry which has been the backbone of our economy is in dire straits because of illegal mining. Apart from depriving the farmlands and making it unavailable for farming, cocoa is being contaminated and very soon, the world market will come after us and cite contamination in our cocoa beans and that will be a very bad story for us as a people.”

—Citi Newsroom