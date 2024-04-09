Health training institutions open admission portals for 2024/2025 academic year

The Ministry of Health has announced that the online admissions portals for all Public Health Training Institutions in Ghana for the 2024/2025 academic year was officially opened on Monday, April 8, 2024.

According to the statement signed by Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director for the Minister, "Applications are invited from qualified candidates for entry into any of the Public Health Training Institutions in Ghana."

Applicants are advised to purchase application codes costing GH¢200 from Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) or GCB Bank branches between April 8 and May 31, 2024.

Once payment is made, applicants will receive a voucher with a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN) and serial number which will grant them access to fill the online application form on the portal https://healthtraining.gov.gh.

“Note that the online registration form is accessible only by the PIN and Serial Number," the statement noted.

Only applicants who meet the admission requirements will proceed to a competitive interview at their chosen health training institution. Successful candidates will then receive admission letters to commence their studies for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Ministry has encouraged applicants to visit nearby health training institutions for assistance in completing the application form to avoid wrong filling which "will affect your admission".