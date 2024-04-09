ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Health training institutions open admission portals for 2024/2025 academic year

Education Health training institutions open admission portals for 20242025 academic year
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Health has announced that the online admissions portals for all Public Health Training Institutions in Ghana for the 2024/2025 academic year was officially opened on Monday, April 8, 2024.

According to the statement signed by Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director for the Minister, "Applications are invited from qualified candidates for entry into any of the Public Health Training Institutions in Ghana."

Applicants are advised to purchase application codes costing GH¢200 from Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) or GCB Bank branches between April 8 and May 31, 2024.

Once payment is made, applicants will receive a voucher with a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN) and serial number which will grant them access to fill the online application form on the portal https://healthtraining.gov.gh.

“Note that the online registration form is accessible only by the PIN and Serial Number," the statement noted.

Only applicants who meet the admission requirements will proceed to a competitive interview at their chosen health training institution. Successful candidates will then receive admission letters to commence their studies for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Ministry has encouraged applicants to visit nearby health training institutions for assistance in completing the application form to avoid wrong filling which "will affect your admission".

492024114052-vbrduhgtso-img2367.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West MP ‘It's as if someone does not want Bawumia to be President’ — Carlos Ahenkora on ...

1 hour ago

Emmanuel Wilson Jr takes on Kwesi Nyantakyi for contesting Ejisu seat Emmanuel Wilson Jr takes on Kwesi Nyantakyi for contesting Ejisu seat

1 hour ago

Ghana will become like paradise when I'm elected President – Alan Ghana will become like paradise when I'm elected President – Alan

1 hour ago

Failure to comply with Presidential Office Act 'reprehensible' – Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo Failure to comply with Presidential Office Act 'reprehensible' – Ablakwa slams A...

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo promotes another 'Opuni' judge, as Justice Aboagye Tandoh named among 20 Court of Appeal nominees President Akufo-Addo promotes another 'Opuni' judge, as Justice Aboagye Tandoh n...

1 hour ago

Health crisis looms as Global Fund suspend shipments to Ghana due to port clearance delays Health crisis looms as Global Fund suspend shipments to Ghana due to port cleara...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Well go after anyone who incites violence – Henry Quartey Election 2024: We’ll go after anyone who incites violence – Henry Quartey

1 hour ago

GTEC direct universities to cease SHS satellite campus operations GTEC direct universities to cease SHS satellite campus operations

1 hour ago

Unemployed nurses and midwives in Kumasi protest over delayed postings Unemployed nurses and midwives in Kumasi protest over delayed postings

Just in....
body-container-line