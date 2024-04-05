Obuasi West MP, Municipal Assembly to provide GHS1.5million support to Koffekrom disaster victims

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng and the Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly Honorable Elijah Adansi- Bonah on Thursday,4th April, 2024 inspected the extent of damage caused by a rainstorm at Koffekrom in the Obuasi Municipality that got over 500 people displaced after about 60 building roofs got ripped off.

The worst affected areas of the rainstorm which occurred on 28th March, 2024 also included Bogobiri, Obuasi Senior High Technical School and AngloGold Ashanti school

The MP and the MCE visited the chief's palace and the Obuasi Sec Tech campus with the Assembly member for the area and some party officials.

In the Chief's palace, Hon Kwarteng commiserated with them for losing valuable properties during the rainstorm and assured the people that he would liaise with the Municipal Assembly and the central government to offer the necessary support to the victims.

"I must applaud the MCE for visiting you earlier. After an assessment by NADMO and Engineers of the Assembly, GH1.5 million is needed to compensate our victims. My office is in talks with the Assembly to fast track the process to raise this amount," he stated.

In an interview with the media after the tour, Hon Kwaku Kwarteng said the devastating nature of the disaster calls for a concerted effort to refurbish some buildings of the school stressing that he will lead the process to refurbish the science resource center of the school.

Hon Kwarteng further appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians, companies and institutions to also come on board and assist in rebuilding the Koffekrom community.

Mechanised borehole

The Obuasi West MP told the Chief and the people that very soon work will start for the construction of a mechanized borehole for the 'Bayport' section of the community in fulfilment of his earlier promise to them.

According to the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Assembly is considering the re-roofing of one of the dormitories of Obuasi Sec Tech affected by the rains.

He said NADMO officials and some officers of the Assembly were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and report to him. He stated that the report is ready and the Assembly will quickly act on it.

Hon. Adansi-Bonah explained that those who were displaced have been given alternative accommodation by the Assembly, and praised Abadwumhene Nana Professor Amoako Atta for earlier donating to the community.

While calling on others to complement the Government efforts in supporting the victims, the MCE assured that valuable lessons have been learnt from the disaster hence the Assembly will intensify publicity on disaster prevention and management.

While recounting the losses, the Headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School Ernest Wiafe commended the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for taking swift measures to re-roof some of the buildings.

Nana Kojo Obeng, Odikro of Koffekrom commended the MP and the MCE for expressing concern and sharing in their grief.